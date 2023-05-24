Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Plc News

Cooks Coffee Company

Cooks Coffee secures UAE franchise deal for Esquires Coffee

Cooks Coffee Company has secured a 10-year Master Franchise Agreement to expand Esquires Coffee into the United Arab Emirates, with plans to open at least 50 outlets...
Oriole Resources PLC

Oriole Resources reports further significant gold intersections at MB01-N, Cameroon

Oriole Resources PLC has reported additional encouraging assay results from its maiden diamond drilling programme at the MB01-N target within the Mbe gold project in Cameroon...
Ethtry plc

Ethtry Plc publishes new Company Presentation

Ethtry has published a new Company presentation outlining its strategy, business model, and growth outlook across key markets, including tokenised assets and sovereign blockchain infrastructure...
Camellia plc

Camellia Plc announces Board and Committee changes

Camellia announces that Rachel English has stepped down as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 January 2026. The Company also confirms new chair appointments to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Sustainability and Safeguarding Committee, and has begun the process to appoint a new independent Non-Executive Director...
Record plc

Record plc reaches new AUM high in Q3 FY26 as inflows continue

In its Q3 FY26 trading update, Record plc reported assets under management of US$115.9bn, reflecting strong inflows into Passive Hedging and a second consecutive quarter of inflows for FX Alpha...
Boku Inc e1749104230197 ()

Boku expects FY 2025 revenue and EBITDA to exceed market expectations

Boku expects FY 2025 revenue of approximately $128.5m, up 29% year on year, and adjusted EBITDA of around $41m, both ahead of market expectations...
Zotefoams

Zotefoams reports record profits and 7.2% revenue growth for FY2025

Zotefoams expects full-year revenue of £158.5m for the year ended 31 December 2025, up 7.2% year on year and ahead of market expectations...
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining reports gold–silver intercepts at West Huntoon RC drilling

Great Western Mining Corporation has reported assay results from a six-hole reverse circulation drilling campaign at its West Huntoon Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada...
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports strong FY2025 production, cash growth and higher 2026 guidance

Pharos Energy reports FY 2025 production of 5,398 boepd net, in line with guidance, alongside strong operational progress in Vietnam and Egypt...
Ilika Plc

Ilika reports on-track progress across Stereax and Goliath in H1 2025/26

Ilika reports unaudited half-year results to 31 October 2025, highlighting on-schedule delivery of key commercial milestones across its Stereax medical battery and Goliath EV battery programmes, alongside continued customer validation, pilot-line commissioning, and £4.2m fundraising to support its roadmap...
More

Interviews

ilika plc first commercial revenues signal pivotal shift in solid state battery journey ()

Ilika plc: First Commercial Revenues Signal Pivotal Shift in Solid-State Battery Journey (Video)

Ilika plc has crossed a commercial milestone with its first regular revenue stream from its Stereax battery line, according to Dr Tom McColm of Morphose Capital. With strong cash reserves, momentum on its Goliath platform, and growing interest from defence sectors, the next 12 months could be transformational...
ilika solid state breakthroughs put stereax and goliath in the spotlight ()

Ilika Plc: Solid-State Breakthroughs Put Stereax and Goliath in the Spotlight (Video)

Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy shares how the company has shifted from commissioning to customer deliveries of its Stereax batteries — and why its Goliath EV programme is designed to beat the commoditised market with faster charging and extended range...
finseta plc dubai expansion and corporate surge set stage for 2026 profit drive ()

Finseta Plc Dubai Expansion Sets Stage for 2026 Profit Drive (Video)

James Hickman, CEO of Finseta Plc, breaks down the drivers behind the company's Dubai success, a sharp rise in corporate revenue, and how platform innovations are powering a push to profitability in 2026...
rm plc unlocking the future of global assessment with scalable ai and digital exams ()

RM plc Unlocking the Future of Global Assessment with Scalable AI and Digital Exams (Video)

RM plc (LON:RM) is gearing up for a global shift in digital assessment. CEO Mark Cook reveals how 2025 saw a leap in revenue, strategic tech innovation, and the launch of RM Ava—a scalable AI-powered platform redefining accreditation...
pharos energy drilling deep into growth as vietnam campaign revs up ()

Pharos Energy Drilling Deep into Growth as Vietnam Campaign Revs Up (Video)

Pharos Energy is charging into 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet and active drilling in Vietnam. CEO Katherine Roe outlines how the company stayed debt-free, unlocked $20 million from Egypt, and is eyeing new assets while delivering value through a sustainable dividend...
cerillion 42.5m omantel win puts middle east growth in focus ()

Cerillion: £42.5m Omantel Win Puts Middle East Growth in Focus (Video)

Cerillion has secured its biggest contract to date — a £42.5m deal with Omantel — beating out major global vendors. CEO Louis Hall explains what tipped the scales and why this marks a turning point for Cerillion’s Middle East ambitions...
great western mining incoming ceo edward loye targets undervalued nevada assets for strategic growth ()

Great Western Mining Incoming CEO Edward Loye Targets Undervalued Nevada Assets for Strategic Growth (Video)

Incoming CEO Edward Loy outlines a sharp new strategy for Great Western Mining, focusing on high-potential assets in Nevada. With a strong track record across critical minerals and desert-state development, Loy targets tungsten and gold as the company’s growth levers — right when the market needs them most...
oriole resources standout gold intercepts signals major upside at mbe project ()

Oriole Resources Standout Gold Intercepts Signals Major Upside at Mbe Project (Video)

Oriole Resources has kicked off 2026 with striking drill results from the Mbe Gold Project in Cameroon — including a 42.5g/t gold intercept. CEO Martin Rosser outlines the implications for resource growth, regional exploration, and what’s next for Bibemi and Senala...
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Why 95% of Investors Voted to Stay In While Rivals Wind Down (Video)

RECI is going against the tide — while many peers wind down, it secured 95% shareholder backing to continue. Ravi Stickney and Andreas Tautscher explain the strategic edge RECI holds in credit markets reshaped by higher rates and asset repricing...
real estate credit investments profiting from the blind spots in property lending ()

Real Estate Credit Investments Profiting From the Blind Spots in Property Lending (Video)

Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas reveals how RECI is seizing rare lending opportunities with 8–10% unleveraged returns...
More

FTSE 100

GSK

EU approves GSK’s Arexvy RSV vaccine for adults 18+

GSK plc announced that the European Commission has approved its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, for use in adults aged 18 years and older...
Babcock International

Babcock reports strong Q3 trading and confirms FY26 margin target

Babcock International Group reported continued strong performance in the third quarter, with organic revenue growth and further margin progression...
Associated British Foods

Associated British Food reports revenue in line with January estimates

Associated British Foods has reported group revenue of £6.8bn for the 16 weeks to 3 January 2026, broadly in line with estimates published on 8 January...
Gold

Fresnillo enters Canada with completion of Probe Gold acquisition

Fresnillo plc has finalised the acquisition of Probe Gold Inc. The transaction provides access to the Val d’Or district in Quebec, adds a large-scale gold resource anchored by the Novador project, and aligns with Fresnillo’s disciplined growth and exploration strategy...
Experian plc

Experian posts 12% Q3 revenue growth as momentum continues

Experian reported 12% revenue growth at actual exchange rates and 8% organic growth for the quarter ended 31 December 2025...
JD Sports Fashion plc

JD Sports Fashion plc: Q4 trading resilient, FY26 profit outlook unchanged

JD Sports said Q4 trading to date showed resilient performance in a challenging consumer environment, with organic sales growth of 1.4% offset by a 1.8% like-for-like decline...
More

FTSE 250

Grainger plc

Grainger Plc expands Connected Living London with 195-home BTR scheme in West London

Grainger has agreed to forward fund and acquire a 195-home Build to Rent scheme at Chiswick Reach through Connected Living London, its joint venture with Places for London...
Helios Towers plc

Helios Towers FY 2025 results announcement and investor presentation

Helios Towers plc has scheduled the release of its FY 2025 results for 12 March 2026. The results will be accompanied by an in-person analyst presentation in London, a live webcast, and a Q&A session via conference call...
Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund declares first interim dividend of 2.25p

Bluefield Solar Income Fund has declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2026 of 2.25 pence per ordinary share...
Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar secures Gate 2 grid offers for over 90% of 1.34GW pipeline

Bluefield Solar has received Gate 2 grid connection offers for more than 90% of its 1.34GW development pipeline following the first stage of NESO’s grid reform process...
C&C Group Plc

C&C Group lowers profit outlook amid weaker consumer demand

C&C Group plc has issued a trading update noting subdued consumer demand and softer hospitality volumes, leading to a revised adjusted operating profit expectation of €70m to €73m...
B&M

B&M European Value Retail sees improving UK LFL trends as FY26 guidance is revised

The Group delivered 2.9% year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 FY26, with December UK like-for-like sales up 3.0%...
More

Company Presentations

cerillion investor presentation record deals global wins and a bold ai bet powering 2026 growth ()

Cerillion Plc Annual KPIs. Substantial Pipeline. Stronger Competitive Position

reci presentation high yielding controlled risk lending supports near 10 dividend yield ()

RECI presentation: High-yielding, controlled-risk lending supports near 10% dividend yield

cmc markets presentation api driven growth surges as westpac deal ignites strategic shift ()

CMC Markets Presentation: API-Driven Growth Surges as Westpac Deal Ignites Strategic Shift

likewise plc investor presentation targeting 250m with strategic expansion ()

Likewise Plc Investor Presentation: Targeting £250M with Strategic Expansion

cora gold ceo bert monro talks through sanankoroe28099s fast track to production and major upside potential ()

Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro Talks Through Sanankoro’s Fast-Track to Production and Major Upside Potential

finseta investor presentation new markets bold moves and a commercial card revolution ()

Finseta Plc 2024 Results and Growth Strategy, James Hickman CEO

More

Funds

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Monthly Portfolio and Asset Position update (December 2025)

Fidelity

Differentiated portfolio positioning among UK investment trusts: New Research 

ruffer investment company why defence first investing is winning in volatile markets ()

Ruffer Investment Company: Why Defence-First Investing is Winning in Volatile Markets (Video)

CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income plc

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income double-digit NAV and share price gains in Dec 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI reports strong longer-term NAV performance to December 2025

Ruffer Investment Company

Oil’s slide creates opening as market sentiment shifts | Ruffer Investment Company

More

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

Hardman & Co

Hardman & Co

NB Private Equity Partners 2025 CMD: good returns from low-risk PE model

Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Investor Day: opportunities aplenty

Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Liquid access to outperforming private credit

Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Hardman & Co

Chesnara Plc: Showing good operational progress

Hardman & Co

Arbuthnot Banking Group 1H’25 results: Growing where it wants to

More

FTSE 100

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Trending Articles

Broker Ratings

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 12.28% Potential Upside for Investors

Experian plc

Experian posts 12% Q3 revenue growth as momentum continues

ilika solid state breakthroughs put stereax and goliath in the spotlight ()

Ilika Plc: Solid-State Breakthroughs Put Stereax and Goliath in the Spotlight (Video)

Elemental Royalty Corporation

Elemental Royalty to participate in Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow

Broker Ratings

Concentra Group Holdings (CON): Healthcare’s Hidden Gem with a 31.92% Potential Upside

Acuity RM Group Plc

Tiered vendor risk controls offer smarter protection and efficiency

More

Search

Search

Currency

Q&A's

RM PLC

RM plc CEO discusses FY25 momentum and digital assessment strategy

Hardman & Co

RECI Investor Day highlights upside opportunities in real estate lending

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy targets growth after pivotal 2025 (LON:PHAR)

Cerillion

Cerillion CEO Louis Hall on record £42.5m Omantel contract win (LON:CER)

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining’s new CEO on Nevada growth potential (LON:GWMO)

Real Estate Credit Investments - RECI

Real Estate Credit Investments Gains Strong Shareholder Backing Following 2025 Continuation Vote (LON:RECI)

More

BrokerTalk

The Artisanal Spirits Company

The Artisanal Spirits Company Sees Stabilisation and Growth Potential, Says Panmure Liberum

Record Plc

Record Reports Strong Q3 Growth Driven by Net Flows and Asset Gains – Edison Investment Research

Fidelity

Differentiated portfolio positioning among UK investment trusts: New Research 

Verici Dx

Verici Dx landmark deal unlocks potential $300 million Tutivia market – Singer research ICYMI

Cora Gold

Cora Gold Poised for Growth as Sanankoro Nears Construction – H&P Research

Fidelity

How FCSS is harnessing China’s innovation – Kepler Research

More
[mailpoet_form id="59"]

Green News

ilika plc first commercial revenues signal pivotal shift in solid state battery journey ()

Ilika plc: First Commercial Revenues Signal Pivotal Shift in Solid-State Battery Journey (Video)

ilika solid state breakthroughs put stereax and goliath in the spotlight ()

Ilika Plc: Solid-State Breakthroughs Put Stereax and Goliath in the Spotlight (Video)

Drax group Flexitricity

Drax expands FlexGen platform with Flexitricity acquisition

Ilika

Ilika secures first commercial Stereax electrode order from Cirtec Medical

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering updates on Limeco expansion, option exercise and leadership changes

SAE Renewables

Scottish Ministers grant consent for Ampeak Energy’s Mey BESS battery project

More

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and green news  

UK Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 34.65% Upside Potential with Strong Buy Ratings

Broker Ratings

Hilton Food Group (HFG.L) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 48% Potential Upside Amidst Defensive Sector Dynamics

Broker Ratings

AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC ORD 2P (AGT.L): Investor Outlook Driven by Market Cap Potential and Strong Technical Indicators

Broker Ratings

Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK.L) Investor Outlook: Is This UK Food Giant a Value Trap or Opportunity?

Broker Ratings

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 26.88% Potential Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) Stock Analysis: What Investors Need to Know About This Engineering Giant’s Growth Prospects

More

US Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 37.5% Potential Upside in Biotech

Broker Ratings

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Analysis: Navigating Through a Volatile Market with a Strategic Outlook

Broker Ratings

Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL): Investor Outlook with a 33% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Stock Analysis: Uncovering a 41% Potential Upside in the Biotech Sector

Broker Ratings

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Analysis: Navigating a Challenging Biotech Landscape with a Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX) Stock Analysis: Strong Analyst Consensus and Nearly 94% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) Stock Analysis: A Biotech Powerhouse with 434% Revenue Growth and Promising Clinical Trials

Broker Ratings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 27% Upside Potential

More

Plc News

Latest interviews

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250 News

News and Interview Alerts

Subscribe Free

Q&As

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news >> 

BrokerTalk

Hardman & Co

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news >>  

Company Presentations

UK Broker Ratings

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple