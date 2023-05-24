Camellia announces that Rachel English has stepped down as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 January 2026. The Company also confirms new chair appointments to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Sustainability and Safeguarding Committee, and has begun the process to appoint a new independent Non-Executive Director...
Ilika reports unaudited half-year results to 31 October 2025, highlighting on-schedule delivery of key commercial milestones across its Stereax medical battery and Goliath EV battery programmes, alongside continued customer validation, pilot-line commissioning, and £4.2m fundraising to support its roadmap...
Ilika plc has crossed a commercial milestone with its first regular revenue stream from its Stereax battery line, according to Dr Tom McColm of Morphose Capital. With strong cash reserves, momentum on its Goliath platform, and growing interest from defence sectors, the next 12 months could be transformational...
Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy shares how the company has shifted from commissioning to customer deliveries of its Stereax batteries — and why its Goliath EV programme is designed to beat the commoditised market with faster charging and extended range...
James Hickman, CEO of Finseta Plc, breaks down the drivers behind the company's Dubai success, a sharp rise in corporate revenue, and how platform innovations are powering a push to profitability in 2026...
RM plc (LON:RM) is gearing up for a global shift in digital assessment. CEO Mark Cook reveals how 2025 saw a leap in revenue, strategic tech innovation, and the launch of RM Ava—a scalable AI-powered platform redefining accreditation...
Pharos Energy is charging into 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet and active drilling in Vietnam. CEO Katherine Roe outlines how the company stayed debt-free, unlocked $20 million from Egypt, and is eyeing new assets while delivering value through a sustainable dividend...
Cerillion has secured its biggest contract to date — a £42.5m deal with Omantel — beating out major global vendors. CEO Louis Hall explains what tipped the scales and why this marks a turning point for Cerillion’s Middle East ambitions...
Incoming CEO Edward Loy outlines a sharp new strategy for Great Western Mining, focusing on high-potential assets in Nevada. With a strong track record across critical minerals and desert-state development, Loy targets tungsten and gold as the company’s growth levers — right when the market needs them most...
Oriole Resources has kicked off 2026 with striking drill results from the Mbe Gold Project in Cameroon — including a 42.5g/t gold intercept. CEO Martin Rosser outlines the implications for resource growth, regional exploration, and what’s next for Bibemi and Senala...
RECI is going against the tide — while many peers wind down, it secured 95% shareholder backing to continue. Ravi Stickney and Andreas Tautscher explain the strategic edge RECI holds in credit markets reshaped by higher rates and asset repricing...
Fresnillo plc has finalised the acquisition of Probe Gold Inc. The transaction provides access to the Val d’Or district in Quebec, adds a large-scale gold resource anchored by the Novador project, and aligns with Fresnillo’s disciplined growth and exploration strategy...
Helios Towers plc has scheduled the release of its FY 2025 results for 12 March 2026. The results will be accompanied by an in-person analyst presentation in London, a live webcast, and a Q&A session via conference call...