C&C Group appoints Adam Phillips as Chief Financial Officer

C&C Group Plc

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) has announced the appointment of Adam Phillips to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, following a thorough independent search and selection process. Adam is expected to join the Company during April 2026.

Adam joins from Headlam plc, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since March 2023. Prior to this, he was Group Financial Controller at Mobico Group plc, (previously National Express), a FTSE 250 multinational transport provider, from 2019 to 2023. Adam’s earlier experience includes several senior financial roles at Halfords Group plc, including Group Strategy and Investor Relations Director, where he spent six years, as well as a period at Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Adam qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2005 having trained with KPMG and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Roger White, C&C Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are delighted that Adam is joining our business. He has a highly relevant skill set and will further build the capabilities of the leadership team. I have every confidence that Adam will make an immediate impact as well as an important long-term contribution to the business.

Adam succeeds Andrew Andrea who will step down from the Board on 13 March 2026.

Notes

This appointment follows a comprehensive search process overseen by the Nomination Committee and conducted with the support of an independent executive search firm. This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R and there is no further information required to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

