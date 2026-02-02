Time Finance Profit Margin Rises as Lending Hits Record £235M in Interim Results (Video)

Time Finance (LON:TIME) has delivered a strong set of interim results for the six months ending 30th November 2025, with CEO Ed Rimmer highlighting a sharp rise in new business activity and improved credit performance. Investors will want to note the 48% year-on-year increase in origination, record-breaking lending book figures, and stronger profit margins — all achieved while reducing arrears and bad debts. In this video interview, Ed outlines the drivers behind this profitable growth, the evolving customer base, and what’s next as the company pushes towards its £300M lending target in its new three-year plan.
Key Moments:
- 00:00 – Introduction
- 00:35 – H1 2025 performance overview
- 01:04 – Lending book hits £235M (up 48% YoY)
- 01:26 – Credit quality improves: arrears down to 4.5%, bad debt write-offs to 1%
- 01:55 – Profit before tax margin rises to 23%
- 02:25 – Typical customer profile: small businesses borrowing ~£200K
- 03:24 – Rise in multi-product lending demand
- 03:45 – Sector exposure: logistics & haulage leads at 15%
- 03:54 – Three-year growth plan to May 2028
- 04:23 – Focus on efficiency, margin expansion & colleague engagement
- 06:35 – Why market conditions favour Time Finance now
- 07:39 – Closing remarks
About Time Finance:
Time Finance is an AIM-listed specialist lender providing funding solutions — including asset and invoice finance — to UK-based small businesses across a wide range of sectors.