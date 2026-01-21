Ilika secures first commercial Stereax electrode order from Cirtec Medical

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), the UK pioneer in solid state battery technology, has secured its first revenue-generating purchase order from Cirtec Medical for the supply of Stereax electrodes, marking the commercial transition of this strategic partnership. This milestone order for the critical conductive elements that enable battery functionality follows two years of development work and successful prototype delivery in December 2025.

The Stereax electrodes will support the ramp up of Stereax M300 production at Cirtec, targeting a wide range of applications across active implantable medical devices (AIMDs), including powering implanted sensors, neurostimulators, orthopaedic implants, orthodontic wearables and ophthalmology devices. This purchase represents Ilika’s entry into the commercial phase of its medical device battery technology.

In August 2023, Ilika announced an agreement whereby the Company would retain specific battery manufacturing processes at its UK facility as a service to Cirtec. After successfully delivering early versions of Stereax M300 batteries in December 2025 (with primary manufacturing occurring at Cirtec’s Massachusetts facility), this relationship has now progressed to commercial orders, with Cirtec purchasing production quantities of electrodes from Ilika. The Stereax M300 batteries are currently being evaluated by 21 customers for their applications.

Shawn Martin, Vice President at Cirtec Medical, said: “This marks an important transition from the earlier stages of technology transfer to commercial production coordinated from our facility here in the USA.”

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, said: “The receipt of this first commercial electrode order validates the strong market momentum building behind our Stereax technology and demonstrates the successful execution of our production strategy. This revenue-generating phase of our partnership with Cirtec positions us to support their manufacturing scale-up while accelerating product integration across numerous high-value medical device applications.”

The companies will showcase their partnership at upcoming industry events, with Ilika supporting Cirtec at the North America Neuromodulation Society (NANS) annual meeting in Las Vegas on January 23-24, 2026. Additionally, Cirtec will exhibit and represent Stereax technology at MD&M West in Anaheim on February 3-5, 2026, further highlighting the commercial readiness of this innovative battery solution.