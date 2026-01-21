Finseta Plc Dubai Expansion Sets Stage for 2026 Profit Drive (Video)

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN) CEO James Hickman outlines how the company’s Dubai launch has already outpaced expectations, unlocking a unique competitive edge in the region’s booming property market. With revenue from corporate clients up 54%, and platform innovations slashing payment times by over 60%, Hickman lays out why 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point — not just for profitability, but for strategic dominance in multi-currency financial infrastructure.
Key Moments:
- 00:28 – Dubai’s outperformance and banking integration
- 01:51 – Finseta’s unique “manager’s check” capability
- 02:40 – Surge in corporate client revenue
- 04:48 – Platform improvements cut payment times by 60%
- 06:38 – Confident outlook for cash generation in H2 2026
- 08:01 – Scaling without growing overheads
Finseta Plc is a UK-based provider of foreign exchange and payment solutions, offering multi-currency IBANs and banking services tailored to both high-net-worth individuals and corporates.