Finseta Plc Dubai Expansion Sets Stage for 2026 Profit Drive (Video)

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN) CEO James Hickman outlines how the company’s Dubai launch has already outpaced expectations, unlocking a unique competitive edge in the region’s booming property market. With revenue from corporate clients up 54%, and platform innovations slashing payment times by over 60%, Hickman lays out why 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point — not just for profitability, but for strategic dominance in multi-currency financial infrastructure.

Key Moments:

  • 00:28 – Dubai’s outperformance and banking integration
  • 01:51 – Finseta’s unique “manager’s check” capability
  • 02:40 – Surge in corporate client revenue
  • 04:48 – Platform improvements cut payment times by 60%
  • 06:38 – Confident outlook for cash generation in H2 2026
  • 08:01 – Scaling without growing overheads

Finseta Plc is a UK-based provider of foreign exchange and payment solutions, offering multi-currency IBANs and banking services tailored to both high-net-worth individuals and corporates.

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE I FULL DISCLAIMER  

This is a Sponsored interview

