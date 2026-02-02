Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How shipping’s transition is reshaping investment strategy

Quadrise plc

The global shipping industry is entering a new cycle of investment, driven by regulatory change, evolving fuel options and innovative financing. With carbon pricing becoming a structural part of the cost base—both through existing regional schemes and a global levy expected in 2028—investors now have clearer signals for evaluating risk and positioning capital. Carbon costs are being priced into shipping economics, creating a competitive advantage for operators that move early on compliance and emissions reduction.

While traditional marine fuels are still widely used, their carbon exposure creates both financial and operational risks over time. In contrast, dual-fuel systems and alternative fuel capabilities—such as methanol, ammonia and biofuels—offer fleet flexibility and position companies to adapt as infrastructure and pricing evolve. Rather than waiting for a single winner, the industry is moving toward a practical, multi-fuel future.

Energy-saving technologies like air lubrication systems, propeller optimisation and hull retrofits are proving effective at lowering fuel consumption and emissions. These improvements offer measurable returns while keeping strategic options open.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Transitional fuels provide a strategic decarbonisation path for shipping

Quadrise’s marine fuels offer shipping a cost-effective way to cut emissions today while preparing for tomorrow’s clean energy shift.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Sustainability Report highlights progress in low-emission marine fuels

Quadrise plc announces the release of its Sustainability Report 2025, reporting a 21% reduction in operational emissions intensity, successful engine trials of MSAR® and bioMSAR™, and continued progress toward commercial deployment across shipping and international energy projects.
Quadrise plc

How shipping’s transition is reshaping investment strategy

Regulation, fuel strategy and finance are reshaping shipping, and creating clear opportunities for investors focused on the transition.
Quadrise plc

SEASTARS project moves to integration phase as Quadrise joins key assembly

Quadrise supports the SEASTARS project as it moves from R&D into real-world deployment.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise advances marine biofuel technology at key industry workshop

Quadrise presented its low-emission marine fuel technologies at a Washington workshop, highlighting commercial progress and positioning for future uptake.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise extends exclusive MSAR® and bioMSAR™ collaboration with Nouryon

Quadrise plc has renewed its Exclusive Global Collaboration and Emulsifiers Sales Agreement with Nouryon, extending the partnership until 31 October 2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple