How shipping’s transition is reshaping investment strategy

The global shipping industry is entering a new cycle of investment, driven by regulatory change, evolving fuel options and innovative financing. With carbon pricing becoming a structural part of the cost base—both through existing regional schemes and a global levy expected in 2028—investors now have clearer signals for evaluating risk and positioning capital. Carbon costs are being priced into shipping economics, creating a competitive advantage for operators that move early on compliance and emissions reduction.

While traditional marine fuels are still widely used, their carbon exposure creates both financial and operational risks over time. In contrast, dual-fuel systems and alternative fuel capabilities—such as methanol, ammonia and biofuels—offer fleet flexibility and position companies to adapt as infrastructure and pricing evolve. Rather than waiting for a single winner, the industry is moving toward a practical, multi-fuel future.

Energy-saving technologies like air lubrication systems, propeller optimisation and hull retrofits are proving effective at lowering fuel consumption and emissions. These improvements offer measurable returns while keeping strategic options open.