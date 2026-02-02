Vanadium Flow Battery market set to surpass $3 billion by 2035

The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market is forecast to exceed $3 billion by 2035, driven by accelerating demand for long-duration energy storage that can support renewable energy integration and grid stability. As energy systems transition away from fossil fuels, storage technologies capable of balancing intermittent generation over extended periods are becoming critical infrastructure.

Unlike lithium-ion systems, VRFBs store energy in liquid electrolyte tanks, separating energy and power components. This modular design allows cost-effective scaling for applications requiring sustained output over several hours. Their long service life and minimal performance degradation further enhance their appeal in utility-scale deployments.

Flow battery developers and vanadium supply chain participants stand to benefit from rising capital flows into energy transition infrastructure. Vertical integration strategies are emerging, with upstream investment in vanadium mining and electrolyte production aiming to reduce material cost volatility and improve system affordability.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.