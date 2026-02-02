Follow us on:

Vanadium Flow Battery market set to surpass $3 billion by 2035

Vanadium Flow Battery market set to surpass $3 billion by 2035

The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) market is forecast to exceed $3 billion by 2035, driven by accelerating demand for long-duration energy storage that can support renewable energy integration and grid stability. As energy systems transition away from fossil fuels, storage technologies capable of balancing intermittent generation over extended periods are becoming critical infrastructure.

Unlike lithium-ion systems, VRFBs store energy in liquid electrolyte tanks, separating energy and power components. This modular design allows cost-effective scaling for applications requiring sustained output over several hours. Their long service life and minimal performance degradation further enhance their appeal in utility-scale deployments.

Flow battery developers and vanadium supply chain participants stand to benefit from rising capital flows into energy transition infrastructure. Vertical integration strategies are emerging, with upstream investment in vanadium mining and electrolyte production aiming to reduce material cost volatility and improve system affordability.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Vanadium flow batteries are gaining momentum as long-duration storage becomes a core requirement for modern energy grids.
Vanadium flow batteries gain ground as grid-scale storage solution

Vanadium batteries are emerging as a long-life storage option for grid-scale renewable power.
Ferro-Alloy Resources agrees MOU with Master Tyre for new carbon black substitute supply

Ferro-Alloy Resources has entered into a non-binding, non-exclusive memorandum of understanding with Qingdao Master Tyre Co., Ltd for the potential supply of up to 360,000 tonnes per year of a new carbon black substitute produced from high-carbon, low-vanadium waste rock at its Balasausqandiq project in Kazakhstan.
Vanadium gains strategic weight as market supply stays tight

Vanadium prices remain firm amid tight supply and growing demand from energy storage markets.
The material at the centre of infrastructure and grid storage plans

Vanadium is drawing investor interest as it proves essential in both high-strength steel and durable grid-scale energy storage.
Vanadium is moving into defence, energy and industrial supply chains

Vanadium is being pulled into defence, energy, and industrial supply chains that rarely change.

