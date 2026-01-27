Oriole Resources: Strong Grades and Growing Confidence at MB01 North in Cameroon (Video)

Claire Bay, Executive Director of Exploration at Oriole Resources (LON:ORR), shares a compelling update from Cameroon as new drill results at the MB01 North target reveal wide mineralised zones and strong grades. With confirmed continuity at depth and along strike, and a maiden resource estimate now within sight, this emerging discovery is shaping up to significantly expand Oriole’s gold footprint. Investors will want to watch closely as the company builds towards a major milestone in Q2.

Key Moments:

00:23 – Claire Bay introduces the update on MB01 North

– Claire Bay introduces the update on MB01 North 00:52 – Best result to date: 16.1m @ 2.49g/t gold (Hole SMBDD027)

– Best result to date: 16.1m @ 2.49g/t gold (Hole SMBDD027) 01:18 – Confirmation of mineralised zone continuity

– Confirmation of mineralised zone continuity 02:38 – JORC exploration target: 370k–605k oz based on trenching

– JORC exploration target: 370k–605k oz based on trenching 03:19 – System confirmed to 160m depth and remains open

– System confirmed to 160m depth and remains open 04:02 – MB01 North could match MB01 South in scale

– MB01 North could match MB01 South in scale 04:48 – Five holes remaining; full results expected by early Q2

– Five holes remaining; full results expected by early Q2 05:01 – Maiden resource estimate planned following final assays

– Maiden resource estimate planned following final assays 05:26 – Targeting additional ounces beyond current 870k oz at MB01

– Targeting additional ounces beyond current 870k oz at MB01 05:33 – Plans for step-out drilling at MB01 South in 2026

About:

Oriole Resources is an AIM-listed gold exploration company focused on West and Central Africa, with a significant presence in Cameroon.