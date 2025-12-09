Cerillion Investor Presentation: Record Deals, Global Wins and a Bold AI Bet Powering 2026 Growth

Cerillion plc (LON:CER). In this latest investor presentation, CEO Louis Hall and CFO Andrew Dickson walk through how new landmark deals, surging EBITDA margins, and aggressive AI innovation are positioning the company for another step-change in performance. From tier-one integrations to new regional beachheads and smart headcount investment, the path to 2026 is paved with strategic execution and real numbers – not hype.

Key Moments:

00:30 – What Cerillion does and global reach

01:10 – Business model: SaaS, long-term contracts, complex implementations

02:25 – Competitive edge: product vs bespoke approach

04:45 – Two major contract wins: Armenia (£11.4m) and European expansion (£25m)

07:04 – Dividend increase and confidence in FY26

07:29 – Virgin Media (Ireland) tier-1 deployment with Infosys

08:51 – Paratus rollout across Southern Africa

09:27 – Hiring ex-competitor talent; sales team expansion

10:01 – R&D ramp-up, focus on AI and agentic automation

11:30 – Market consolidation and competitive tailwinds

13:07 – Financial overview (revenue, margin, licence mix)

17:23 – Dividend +17% to 15.4p

18:01 – Backlog visibility into FY26+

21:32 – FY26 pipeline maturity and near-term deal flow

22:25 – Confident outlook for FY26 and FY27

Cerillion plc provides mission-critical BSS/OSS software to telecom operators globally. Its solutions help telcos manage customer relationships, monetise services, and automate billing, onboarding and more – all through a modular, productised platform delivered on a subscription basis.