Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tern notes automotive momentum at Device Authority

Tern plc

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the investment company specialising in supporting high growth, early-stage, disruptive Internet of Things technology businesses, notes that Device Authority Limited, a company in which Tern currently holds 25.3% of the equity, has today announced further momentum in the automotive sector, securing a new OEM customer alongside the expansion of an existing Tier 1 automotive deployment.

The update from Device Authority confirms the addition of a significant new automotive OEM customer, together with the expansion of an existing Tier 1 automotive deployment. Device Authority considers that the new and expanded programmes support a shift by automotive manufacturers towards OEM-owned cryptographic key management, providing centralised governance of keys, certificates and signing operations across multiple vehicle platforms and supplier tiers. Device Authority considers that this approach is intended to strengthen cybersecurity, simplify compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks across globally distributed automotive supply chains.

Extracts from the Device Authority announcement:

Device Authority, a leader in identity and key lifecycle automation for connected devices, today announced it has secured a significant new automotive customer as well as expanded an existing automotive deployment, as manufacturers move to bring cryptographic key management under direct OEM ownership to strengthen cybersecurity, simplify mandatory compliance, reduce supply chain risk and comply with new market expansion.

As modern vehicles continue to become increasingly software-defined and connected, making cryptographic trust foundational to safety, secure software updates, and long-term platform integrity are key. Also, as regulatory expectations intensify-via frameworks including UN R155/R156, ISO/SAE 21434, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act, automotive manufacturers are prioritising centralized, OEM-governed control over cryptographic keys, certificates, and signing operations across globally distributed supply chains. 

The latest OEM to select Device Authority did so to support an OEM-owned model for cryptographic key governance across multiple vehicle platforms and supplier tiers. The programme is designed to provide centralized lifecycle control over keys and certificates used for core automotive security functions, including software/firmware signing, secure communications, and device identity across vehicle and cloud systems. 

In parallel, Device Authority has expanded its work with an existing automotive customer, extending coverage to additional production lines and supplier integrations. The expansion reflects growing operational demand for unified cryptographic policy enforcement, accelerated supplier onboarding into a consistent trust framework, and evidence-ready audit trails that can support cybersecurity management and software update management workflows, across many millions of identities and across hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

Historically, many OEMs permitted suppliers to generate and manage keys independently. However, fragmented key ownership can create audit blind spots, slow incident response, and complicate certificate revocation or algorithm changes at fleet scale-particularly across the 10-20 year lifecycle of vehicles. Centralized key management restores OEM authority by enabling real-time visibility into certificate and key lifecycles, automated rotation and revocation, and consistent cryptographic standards across suppliers and components.

Darron Antill, Device Authority CEO, said: “Automotive manufacturers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate control over cryptographic integrity, software update provenance and vulnerability response, particularly as they enter and expand into more regulated markets. These customer wins underscore the industry’s shift toward OEM-owned key management as a strategic requirement and competitive advantage – not just a technical preference. And the impact of the CRA is coming up more and more, and it is a good thing companies are responding.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tern plc

Tern notes automotive momentum at Device Authority

Tern Plc notes that Device Authority, in which it holds a 25.3% stake, has announced further progress in the automotive sector, securing a new OEM customer and expanding an existing Tier 1 deployment.
Tern plc

Key management emerges as a delivery risk in automotive software

Key management is becoming a delivery-critical constraint in software-defined vehicles, influencing risk, compliance and programme scalability.
Tern plc

Pharma teams gain early insight into message effectiveness

Talking Medicines gives pharma teams early insight into which messages resonate with healthcare professionals.
Tern plc

Talking Medicines joins 2026 UK AI Index

Talking Medicines joins the UK AI Index 2026, confirming its growing role in data-driven healthcare strategy.
Tern plc

AI in Healthcare 2025

In 2025, AI began reshaping healthcare delivery and marketing with practical applications, signalling a maturing investment landscape.
Tern plc

Talking Medicines targets messaging risk in pharma brand strategy

Talking Medicines reduces messaging risk for pharma brands by measuring real-time HCP response.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple