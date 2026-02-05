Follow us on:

Verici Dx secures BCBS Illinois agreement for Tutivia kidney transplant test

Verici Dx

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI), a developer of advanced clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Illinois for Tutivia™, the Company’s post-kidney transplant test focused on early detection of acute rejection.

The agreement ensures that Tutivia is considered as an in-network benefit for patients which streamlines the claims process and ensures that patients receive testing at in-network rates. BCBS also has its own Preferred Provider Organization network, of which Verici Dx is now a member. As a result, the Company receives access to open contract processes with other BCBS entities, including BCBS Texas.

BCBS provides health care coverage for 118 million members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and more than 2 million doctors and hospitals contract with BCBS companies nationwide. BCBS has several lines of business in Illinois, including commercial payor, managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, all of which are covered as part of the agreement.

The agreement also provides access to the BCBS Association, which covers 33 BCBS member entities. In turn, this allows for a streamlined process for Verici Dx to access a CareSource agreement.

Sara Barrington, Verici Dx Chief Executive Officer, said: “This agreement with BCBS represents a key milestone for Verici Dx as we continue to grow our patient network and focus on expanding our commercial reach. We look forward to updating shareholders further as we progress with this agreement and continue to advance discussions with additional payors.”

Verici Dx Plc

Verici Dx delivers FY25 growth as Tutivia™ commercialisation accelerates

For the year ended 31 December 2025, Verici Dx Plc reported unaudited revenues of $3.8m, driven by first recognised Tutivia™ revenues, increased test volumes, and expanded US reimbursement coverage.
