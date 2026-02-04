Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Primary Health Properties surplus cash fuels generous dividend, Gervais Williams impressed

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties plc (LON:PHP) was the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk interviewed Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI)

DirectorsTalk asked: Primary Health Properties continues to benefit from long-dated inflation-linked leases and resilient rental income. What gives you confidence in the trust’s ability to grow earnings and dividends while maintaining its balance sheet strength?

Gervais noted: Property companies have quite a lot of debt often and as a result of that, if long-term interest rates are higher than usual, we’ve seen bond rates moving up recently. Effectively, that is something which worries people but actually, of course, many of these property companies have fixed that for a long period.

In the case of Primary Health Properties, they fought off private equity to get hold of a company called Assura. In the combination of that business with the synergies, not only are they able to generate extra cash, but actually they’re able to fund not just the current dividend but grow the dividends over time. So, it has a good and generous dividend yield.

We think that actually it is the kind of company which gives us diversification away from some of the other companies, like some of the mining and energy companies. It is that combination of capital-intensive properties which may get more costly to build in future with high interest rates, and specifically, the advantages of it generating surplus cash at the moment. It’s a recent purchase, it came into the portfolio in October and we think it has got terrific prospects as a result of that.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties surplus cash fuels generous dividend, Gervais Williams impressed

Gervais Williams highlights the benefits of long-dated, inflation-linked leases, fixed-rate debt, and synergies from the Assura acquisition, which he believes support resilient earnings, dividend growth, and balance sheet strength despite higher interest rates.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospect’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Gervais Williams discusses how Arbuthnot Banking Group’s rising funds under management, deposit growth, and cautious lending strategy contribute to sustainable earnings and dividend potential, positioning the £142m bank as an overlooked opportunity in the UK financial sector.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust takes profits and reweights sectors, November factsheet

Diverse Income Trust plc reported its half year position to 30 November 2025, with net assets of £185.2 million and a diversified portfolio of 102 holdings focused on delivering income and long-term capital growth.
UK stock market Investing

Managers Back UK Income Stocks as Market Narrowness Signals Late-Cycle Conditions

UK income stocks seen as attractive amid market volatility, with managers highlighting undervaluation and narrowing global asset market conditions.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust Managers predict UK small-cap super cycle

Gervais Williams and Martin Turner of Premier Miton Investors are highly optimistic about Diverse Income Trust’s outlook, expecting equity income stocks to become market favourites as investors seek steady cash returns.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple