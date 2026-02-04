Follow us on:

Oxford Biomedica expands strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb

Oxford Biomedica Plc

Oxford Biomedica PLC (LON:OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, has announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), signing a new Commercial Supply Agreement (CSA) for the manufacture and supply of lentiviral vectors for BMS’ CAR-T programmes.

This expanded partnership builds on the existing relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb, originally announced in March 2020.

Under the new agreement, OXB is expected to commence commercial manufacturing in 2026, subject to regulatory approval of the relevant CAR-T products. Manufacturing will take place at OXB’s facilities in Oxford, UK, and Durham NC, US.

The CSA is expected to generate meaningful multi-year revenue and supports the Company’s existing medium-term financial guidance, demonstrating further successful execution of OXB’s focused cell and gene therapy CDMO strategy.

Dr Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of Oxford Biomedica, commented: “The transition from clinical to commercial manufacturing with BMS marks an important milestone for both companies. Having supported these potentially life-saving CAR-T programmes through development, we are confident in their commercial success and look forward to continuing our partnership with BMS. This long-term commitment underlines our excellent revenue visibility, reflects our strong track record, and demonstrates continued successful execution of our strategy as a leading cell and gene therapy CDMO.”

Chris Holt, Vice President, Cell Therapy Vector and External Manufacturing Operations, Bristol Myers Squibb, added: “OXB has been an excellent manufacturing partner supporting our CAR-T cell therapy programmes through clinical development. This expanded agreement reflects our confidence in their world-class capabilities and proven expertise in delivering high-quality, commercial-grade viral vectors. As we advance our innovative CAR-T therapies toward patients, this strategic partnership ensures reliable, scalable manufacturing capacity to meet commercial demand.”

