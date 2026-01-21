RM plc Unlocking the Future of Global Assessment with Scalable AI and Digital Exams (Video)

RM plc (LON:RM) is positioning itself at the centre of the rapidly evolving education sector. In this wide-ranging conversation, CEO Mark Cook explains how 2025 marked a pivotal year for the company, with the launch of RM Ava—its new cloud-based accreditation platform capable of scaling globally. As digital assessments become the new standard across the globe, Cook outlines RM’s growing contracts with the likes of the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge University, and how AI is being introduced as a flexible tool within their platforms. With 20 million exams marked across 115 countries, RM isn’t just preparing for the future of education—it’s helping define it.
Key Moments:
- 00:23 – Mark Cook introduces RM and its three business divisions
- 01:10 – How RM supports the full education lifecycle
- 02:15 – The booming global EdTech market and RM’s positioning
- 03:05 – 17% assessment platform revenue growth and major contract renewals
- 05:00 – Introduction of RM Ava and its capabilities
- 07:10 – AI integration into digital assessment
- 08:17 – £13.5m equity raise and financial strengthening
- 09:29 – 2026 growth goals: profitability, innovation, and global expansion
RM plc is a UK-based EdTech company providing innovative learning and assessment solutions across early years, education, and professional qualifications. Its three divisions—Assessment, Technology, and TTS—serve a common purpose: enriching the lives of learners.