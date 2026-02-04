DCC Plc reports strong Q3 growth and maintains FY outlook

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international energy sales, marketing and support services group, has issued this Trading Statement for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Strong growth in third quarter

Group adjusted operating profit, on a continuing basis, for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025 grew strongly compared with the prior year. DCC delivered good organic growth and benefited from the first-time contribution from the acquisition of FLAGA in Austria, which completed in late November 2025.

DCC Energy delivered strong operating profit growth in the third quarter. Our largest business, Solutions, recorded good operating profit growth, driven by a strong performance in Energy Products. This was offset somewhat by challenging trading conditions for Energy Services in the UK. Weather, which primarily impacts heating activities within Energy Products, was broadly in line with the prior year across the regions in which we operate. Mobility continued to perform well, generating excellent organic profit growth during the period.

DCC Technology’s operating profit was in line with the prior year on a continuing basis. After a difficult first half the business in North America returned to growth during the period.

Outlook – Operating profit guidance for year maintained

DCC continues to expect that the year ending 31 March 2026 will be a year of good operating profit growth on a continuing basis, significant strategic progress and ongoing development activity.

Development update – DCC enters new liquid gas markets

Earlier this financial year, DCC announced that we had entered Austria, Poland and other smaller Central and Eastern European liquid gas markets focused on customers off the gas grid. These acquisitions represent a compelling consolidation opportunity in new markets, a core competence of DCC. We will also drive returns through procurement synergies across Continental Europe.

Further details of these transactions can be found in DCC’s stock exchange announcements of 21 October 2025 and 15 January 2026.

DCC has now committed approximately £100 million to acquisitions since our prior year Final Results in May 2025. Our Group development teams remain active, and we have a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities in the energy sector.

Strategy implementation – Plan to become Energy Group almost complete

In November 2024, DCC announced plans to simplify the Group’s operations and focus on the growth and development of DCC Energy, the largest and highest returning division of the Group. In the 14 months since this announcement, we have made significant progress with: the sale of DCC Healthcare, the return of capital following that divestment and the disposal of our Info Tech business.

The remainder of DCC Technology, is a leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialist Pro AV, Pro Audio and related products and services. We continue to expect to reach agreement for the sale of DCC Technology by the end of calendar year 2026.

The simplification of the Group enables our management team to focus our capital deployment on the compelling opportunity in our energy businesses.

Date for Final Results

DCC expects to announce its results for the year ending 31 March 2026 on Tuesday 19 May 2026.