Verici Dx delivers FY25 growth as Tutivia™ commercialisation accelerates

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI), a developer of advanced clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, has provided a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2025, a year of strong growth and commercial progress for the Company.

Financial highlights

· Total unaudited revenues1 of $3.8m (2024: $3.3m) comprising:

o $3.0m from recognised revenue of Tutivia (2024: $Nil). $3.2m worth of tests were ordered during the year

o $0.8m from license income (2024: $3.3m), reflecting the expected timing of milestone payments under the outlicensed contract

· Unaudited cash at year-end of $3.3m (2024: $4.1m), which is slightly ahead of expectations, with $1.6m accounts receivable (2024: $Nil) which continues to support expected cash runway into H2 2026 as previously communicated.

Operational highlights

· Significant commercial progress across the year with first revenues from Tutivia™ test results.

· Secured Medicare coverage for Tutivia™ covering a national estimate of 68% of all US transplant tests and greatly improving patient access.

· Milestone receipt of $0.8m from Thermo Fisher Scientific for the product licensing of PTRA (Clarava).

· Continued increase in test adoption with:

o 1,173 Tutivia™ tests ordered in FY25 (Q4: 296) compared to 334 over the whole of FY24.

· Expansion in centres using TutiviaTM for a total of 34 representing 18% of annual kidney transplants in the US, with the addition of 4 new ordering centres in Q4.

· Signed a Provider Participation Agreement with Prime Health Services, a dynamic healthcare technology US based company focused on delivering innovative, data-driven solutions through its Preferred Provider Organization (‘PPO’) network.

· Additional commercial team member added.

· Contract signed with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Illinois, announced separately today, with contracted pricing across multiple lines of business, giving in-network status for BCBS covered patients and providing the Company with access to open contract processes with other BCBS entities.

1 Revenue is reimbursed from two core types of payor: Medicare and commercial payors. For Medicare patients, there is a fixed price for the test. For commercial payors, there are a number of factors which determine whether, and for how much, the test is reimbursed, which can vary by commercial payor. Revenue recognition therefore requires a significant amount of judgement and estimation, as we continue to gather information to inform a reasonable average reimbursement from these commercial payors. This assessment is monitored monthly, with revisions made based on the actual reimbursement price achieved and denial rates, once known with reasonable certainty.

Notice of Results

The Company currently expects to announce full year results no later than May 2026. A further announcement confirming a date for publication of the audited results will be issued in due course.

Sara Barrington, Verici Dx Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to have achieved substantial growth in FY25, reflected in the continued adoption of Tutivia™ and an increase in sales across the year. Whilst recognised Tutivia™ revenues of $3.0m were slightly behind market expectations for the full year, we continue to see strong testing volume acceleration beyond the $3.2m of orders received during the year. We are confident that our clinical and regulatory foundations will continue to show successful commercial traction across 2026 and beyond.”

