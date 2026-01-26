Ilika plc: First Commercial Revenues Signal Pivotal Shift in Solid-State Battery Journey (Video)

lika plc’s (LON:IKA) move from government-backed R&D to commercial traction is gathering pace. In this discussion, Dr Tom McColm of Morphose Capital Partners unpacks the company’s half-year results, highlighting a significant milestone: its first recurring commercial contract via Stereax partner Cirtec. Investors will want to hear why steady initial revenues could give way to an inflection point, how the Goliath programme is tracking towards MVP announcement, and where defence sector interest may accelerate Ilika’s scale-up potential.

Key Moments:

00:27 – Dr Tom McColm joins to discuss Ilika’s interim results

– Dr Tom McColm joins to discuss Ilika’s interim results 01:00 – Revenue adjustment explained: grant timing delays

– Revenue adjustment explained: grant timing delays 02:00 – Cash position remains strong despite top-line drop

– Cash position remains strong despite top-line drop 02:20 – First commercial contract via Cirtec begins

– First commercial contract via begins 03:06 – How Cirtec supply revenue is expected to build

– How Cirtec supply revenue is expected to build 04:33 – Goliath platform performance progress and MVP on horizon

– Goliath platform performance progress and MVP on horizon 05:42 – Defence applications emerging as a parallel market

– Defence applications emerging as a parallel market 06:33 – What investors should look for in the next 12 months

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting applications across industrial IoT, medtech, electric vehicles, and defence.