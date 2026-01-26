Ilika plc: First Commercial Revenues Signal Pivotal Shift in Solid-State Battery Journey (Video)

lika plc’s (LON:IKA) move from government-backed R&D to commercial traction is gathering pace. In this discussion, Dr Tom McColm of Morphose Capital Partners unpacks the company’s half-year results, highlighting a significant milestone: its first recurring commercial contract via Stereax partner Cirtec. Investors will want to hear why steady initial revenues could give way to an inflection point, how the Goliath programme is tracking towards MVP announcement, and where defence sector interest may accelerate Ilika’s scale-up potential.
Key Moments:
- 00:27 – Dr Tom McColm joins to discuss Ilika’s interim results
- 01:00 – Revenue adjustment explained: grant timing delays
- 02:00 – Cash position remains strong despite top-line drop
- 02:20 – First commercial contract via Cirtec begins
- 03:06 – How Cirtec supply revenue is expected to build
- 04:33 – Goliath platform performance progress and MVP on horizon
- 05:42 – Defence applications emerging as a parallel market
- 06:33 – What investors should look for in the next 12 months
Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting applications across industrial IoT, medtech, electric vehicles, and defence.