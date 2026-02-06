Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Victrex plc Q1 FY2026 Trading Update: Volumes down, Outlook unchanged

Victrex

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) is an innovative world leader in high performance polymer solutions, focused on the strategic markets of Automotive, Aerospace, Energy & Industrial, Electronics and Medical. Today’s trading update covers the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2026, from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025.

Q1 performance summary

o Q1 (3 months ended 31 December 2025) volumes reduced by 4%, reflecting growth in Energy & Industrial offset by a more subdued performance in Transport, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and Medical

o Average selling price (ASP) was broadly in line with the prior year

Quarter ended 31 December 2025 (Q1)
Q1 2026 Q1 2025% change
Sales volume (tonnes)858898-4%
Revenue (£m)62.466.6-6%
ASP (£/kg)7374-2%

Year to date (‘YTD’) performance

·      YTD (4 months ended 31 January 2026) volumes in line with prior year, with January recovering some of the shortfall from a weaker December

·      YTD revenues slightly lower than prior year, primarily reflecting sales mix

·      As previously communicated, FY 2026 performance is expected to be weighted to the second half

·      Performance in H1 2026 is expected to be weaker than H1 2025, reflecting the weaker end to Q1 and the currency headwind being weighted to the first half

Divisional and end-market performance

In our Sustainable Solutions business, Energy & Industrial continues to perform well as activity levels remain healthy within this end market. Whilst VARs saw a slower start in Q1, momentum improved at the start of Q2. YTD volumes in VARs are now ahead of the prior year.

Medical revenues remain slightly below the prior year on a YTD basis, with January seeing the normal seasonal improvement over Q1.  

Financial position

Net debt at 31 December was £21.1m, with cash of £28m. This is prior to payment of the FY 2025 final dividend (46.14p/share), totalling approximately £40m, later this month. Total dividends per share for FY 2025 were 59.56p.

Profit Improvement Plan

Actions are progressing at pace to deliver our Profit Improvement Plan which is focused on three pillars: Portfolio simplification, operating efficiency and overhead costs. We are targeting annualised cost savings of at least £10m to be realised in FY 2027, with some initial benefits during the latter part of H2 2026. We will provide an update on progress at our interim results.

Outlook: full-year guidance unchanged

Dr James Routh, Chief Executive Officer of Victrex, said:

“The start of FY 2026 reflected usual Q1 seasonality, alongside a subdued performance across some end-markets. On a year to date basis, our second quarter started solidly, with YTD volumes now in line with the prior year. Whilst we continue to be mindful of wider macroeconomic conditions, our full year guidance remains unchanged. As previously communicated, performance will be weighted to the second half. The first half is expected to be weaker than the prior year.

“At this early stage of my tenure, I have been impressed with our innovation know-how, our breadth of growth opportunities and the passion of our talented people to rapidly adapt and improve our financial performance. FY 2026 will be a transitional year, with our Profit Improvement Plan helping us become a more efficient, growth focused and performance oriented company. By further differentiating our business and creating a more agile and customer-focused organisation, we will unlock Victrex’s potential and better position the company for sustainable growth over the medium to longer term.”

Annual General Meeting

Victrex’s Annual General Meeting will be held today, starting at 11.00am GMT and taking place at JP Morgan, 1 John Carpenter Street, London EC4Y 0JP, United Kingdom.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Victrex

Victrex plc Q1 FY2026 Trading Update: Volumes down, Outlook unchanged

Victrex reported a 4% decline in Q1 FY2026 sales volumes, with growth in Energy & Industrial offset by weaker demand in Transport, VARs and Medical.
Victrex

Victrex Plc appoints James Routh as Chief Executive Officer

Victrex plc has announced the appointment of James Routh as CEO, effective 1 January 2026. He will succeed Jakob Sigurdsson, who will remain on the Board to ensure a smooth transition before stepping down following the company’s AGM on 6 February 2026.
Victrex

Victrex Plc delivers higher volumes but lower profits in H1 2025

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reports strong H1 2025 results, showcasing a 16% sales volume increase. Explore key insights on its performance and future strategies.
Victrex Plc

Victrex Plc reports strong Q2, trading conditions remain mixed

Victrex plc leads in sustainable polymer solutions, with strong Q1 FY 2025 progress despite mixed conditions. Revenue up 9%, volume up 20% year-on-year.
Victrex

Victrex plc Interim Results for H1 2024: Revenue Down 14%

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) announces interim results for the 6 months ended 31 March 2024, highlighting revenue, profit, and growth targets. CEO Jakob Sigurdsson provides insights.
Victrex

Victrex plc Q1 2024: Revenue and volume decline, outlook remains challenging

Victrex plc is a world leader in high-performance polymer solutions. In their Q1 2024 statement, they report a decline in revenue and volume but highlight progress in certain end-markets. They also discuss their financial position and cost actions. CEO Jakob Sigurdsson remains optimistic about the opportunity for progress in the future.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple