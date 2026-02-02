Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

REACT Group to release Final Results on 5 February 2026

REACT Group

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT), the leading specialist support services provider to the FM industry, has announced that the Company’s Final Results for the twelve months ended 30 September 2025 will be released on Thursday 05 February 2026.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:

Latest Company News

REACT Group

REACT Group reports improved FY25 performance

REACT Group plc has reported audited results for the year ended 30 September 2025, delivering 20% revenue growth to £24.9m and a 450-basis-point increase in gross margin to 32.1%.
REACT Group

REACT Group to release Final Results on 5 February 2026

REACT Group plc, the specialist support services provider to the FM industry, confirms that its final results for the year ended 30 September 2025 will be released on Thursday, 5 February 2026.
REACT Group

REACT Group reports FY25 revenue up 21% to £25m, ahead of market expectations

REACT Group has issued a trading update for the year ended 30 September 2025, reporting revenue growth of 21% to approximately £25.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least £3.0 million, both ahead of market expectations.
REACT Group

REACT Group reports new contract wins across all divisions

REACT Group has announced a series of contract wins since April 2025 across all four divisions, including specialist cleaning, drainage, and facilities services. New clients include NHS Trusts, H&M, BP Forecourts, and Homes England, supporting the Group’s cross-selling strategy and revenue growth objectives.
REACT Group

REACT Group Chairman on delivering strategic growth through acquisition (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc's recent interim results showcase a 14% revenue increase and a strategic acquisition of 24-hour Aquaflow, highlighting its resilience and growth potential.

React Group Plc Strategic Aquaflow Deal Powers Profit Surge Amid Market Turbulence (Video)

Mark Braund explains how a sharp acquisition strategy and customer-first mindset have kept the company in growth mode.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple