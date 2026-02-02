REACT Group to release Final Results on 5 February 2026

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT), the leading specialist support services provider to the FM industry, has announced that the Company’s Final Results for the twelve months ended 30 September 2025 will be released on Thursday 05 February 2026.

