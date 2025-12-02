CMC Markets Presentation: API-Driven Growth Surges as Westpac Deal Ignites Strategic Shift

CMC Markets’ (LON:CMCX) HY26 results show a fintech transformation accelerating at pace. A 2,400% spike in API-led account openings, explosive B2B growth through the Westpac partnership, and the imminent launch of a “Super App” signal a clear shift: this is no longer just a CFD broker, CMC is building the rails of a new financial infrastructure. The presentation lays bare how API connectivity is driving near-zero-cost client acquisition and global scalability, while a growing DeFi stack, powered by StrikeX and CapX, positions CMC at the centre of tokenised markets. Institutional partnerships are expanding, earnings are resilient despite one-off charges, and digital assets are now a strategic pillar. Investors will want to watch this tech-first evolution closely.

Key Moments:

00:54 – API growth: 2,400% increase in accounts, 70% outside core markets

– API growth: 2,400% increase in accounts, 70% outside core markets 04:10 – New partnerships incl. Westpac, Currys, major bank

– New partnerships incl. Westpac, Currys, major bank 05:02 – The “Super App” strategy across TradFi, DeFi, and payments

– The “Super App” strategy across TradFi, DeFi, and payments 08:00 – Financials: £186.2m net income, strong AUS stockbroking results

– Financials: £186.2m net income, strong AUS stockbroking results 11:00 – Outlook: FY income expected 10% above expectations

– Outlook: FY income expected 10% above expectations 14:00 – StrikeX & tokenised asset infrastructure

– StrikeX & tokenised asset infrastructure 17:00 – Westpac stockbroking deal metrics (A$39bn AuA, 500k customers)

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets PLC is a global provider of online trading and investment platforms, serving both retail and institutional clients. The firm now operates across three core verticals: direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms, platform technology as a service (PTaaS), and digital assets via Web3 and DeFi infrastructure.