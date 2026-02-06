Follow us on:

Finseta appoints Andrew Richards as Interim CFO

Finseta Plc

Further to the Company’s announcement of 5 February 2026, Finseta plc (LON:FIN), a foreign exchange and payments solutions company offering multi-currency accounts to businesses and individuals through its proprietary technology platform, has announced the appointment of Andrew Richards as interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Andrew brings 25 years’ experience, primarily within the financial services and insurance industries. He joins Finseta after spending 12 years with Chesnara plc (LSE: CSN), a life insurance and pensions consolidator operating in the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden. This includes 11 years as Group Financial Controller with responsibility for Chesnara’s financial reporting and audit processes and supporting M&A activity across multiple jurisdictions. He also held the role of CFO of Countrywide Assured plc, the principal operating subsidiary of Chesnara in the UK, for nine years, where he oversaw all financial aspects of strategy and financial management. Prior to joining Chesnara, Andrew was a Senior Manager within the Financial Services practice of Deloitte, where he had begun his career. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant.

Judy Happe will work with Andrew over the coming weeks to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities. As previously announced, the Board has made progress in its search for a permanent CFO to join the Board and will make a further announcement in due course. 

