Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK receives EU approval for Nucala in Eosinophilic COPD

GSK


GSK plc (LON:GSK, NYSE: GSK) has announced the European Commission has approved Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-5 (IL-5), in adults as an add-on maintenance treatment for uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils on a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA), and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA).

·   Approval based on results from MATINEE showing significant reduction in the rate of moderate/severe exacerbations versus placebo

·   Nucala is the first and only monthly biologic in the EU evaluated in a wide COPD population with an eosinophilic phenotype

·   MATINEE data showed a reduction in exacerbations leading to emergency department visits and/or hospitalisations versus placebo

The approval was based on data from the positive MATINEE phase III trial in which mepolizumab showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in the annualised rate of moderate/severe exacerbations versus placebo plus standard of care in a wide spectrum of COPD patients with an eosinophilic phenotype.1

COPD affects over 390 million people, including about 40 million in Europe.2,3 Globally, it is projected to be the leading cause of hospital admissions over the next decade.4 If hospitalised due to COPD, one in ten patients will die during the stay, up to one in four over the next year and half will lose their lives within five years.5,6 Nucala is the first biologic with pre-specified phase III data showing a reduction in the annualised rate of exacerbations leading to emergency department visits and/or hospitalisation versus placebo.1

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK, said: “For the first time, adults with uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils in the EU will have the option for a monthly biologic shown to significantly reduce exacerbations, which can lead to irreversible lung damage, hospitalisations and emergency department visits. Nucala could offer relief to the millions of Europeans who need additional options beyond inhaled triple therapy to manage their COPD.”

Susanna Palkonen, Director, European Federation of Allergy and Airways Diseases Patients’ Associations (EFA), said: The burden for patients living with COPD is immense, especially for those facing continued exacerbations and repeated hospitalisations. We welcome, and our community celebrates, new treatment options for COPD patients as they are desperately needed.”

In MATINEE, mepolizumab demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the annualised rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with placebo, both in addition to inhaled triple therapy [rate ratio 0.79, 95% confidence interval (0.66, 0.94), P=0.01] (AER mepolizumab = 0.80 exacerbations per year versus placebo = 1.01).1 The MATINEE trial studied mepolizumab in a wide spectrum of patients with an eosinophilic phenotype including chronic bronchitis, emphysema only or a combination of both.

In a pre-defined secondary endpoint, the annualised rate of COPD exacerbations requiring ED visits and/or hospitalisation was reduced in the mepolizumab group when compared with placebo [rate ratio 0.65; 95% CI (0.43, 0.96) nominally significant after adjustment for multiplicity] (AER mepolizumab = 0.13 exacerbations per year versus placebo = 0.20).1 The incidence of adverse events were similar between mepolizumab and placebo (mepolizumab vs placebo: 74% vs 77%). The full results from the MATINEE phase III trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in April 2025 with further data presented at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Congress.1

In addition to COPD, Nucala is approved in Europe across four other diseases driven by underlying type 2 inflammation, including severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES). It has also been approved for COPD in the US, UK, and China.

References

1 Sciurba F, et al. Mepolizumab to prevent exacerbations in COPD with an eosinophilic phenotype. N Engl J Med. Apr 2025;392:1710-1720. Available at https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2413181

2 Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD). 2026 Gold Report. Available at: https://goldcopd.org/2026-gold-report-and-pocket-guide/. Last accessed November 2025.

3 European Respiratory Society. (2023). Introductions. https://www.ersnet.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Introductions.pdf

4 Khakban, Amir et al. “The Projected Epidemic of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Hospitalizations over the Next 15 Years. A Population-based Perspective.” American journal of respiratory and critical care medicine vol. 195,3 (2017): 287-291. doi:10.1164/rccm.201606-1162PP. Accessed April 2025.

Share on:

Latest Company News

GSK

GSK receives EU approval for Nucala in Eosinophilic COPD

GSK plc announced that the European Commission has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils.
GSK

GSK reports strong 2025 results and reaffirms long-term growth outlook

GSK delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, with sales of £32.7 billion driven by double-digit growth in Specialty Medicines across Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, Oncology and HIV.
GSK

EU approves GSK’s Arexvy RSV vaccine for adults 18+

GSK plc announced that the European Commission has approved its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, for use in adults aged 18 years and older.
GSK Shingrex

GSK’s Shingrix Prefilled Syringe Approved in Europe

GSK has received European Commission approval for a prefilled syringe presentation of its Shingrix shingles vaccine.
GSK

GSK Plc receives China approval for Nucala in COPD treatment

GSK plc has announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved Nucala (mepolizumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with inadequately controlled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils.
GSK Plc

GSK Plc reaches US agreement to reduce prescription medicine costs

GSK has entered into an agreement with the US Administration to lower the cost of prescription medicines for American patients, including treatments across its respiratory portfolio for asthma and COPD.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple