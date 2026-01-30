Likewise Group £163.8m Revenue and No Signs of Slowing in UK Flooring Market (Video)

Despite a turbulent housing market, Likewise Group has powered through 2025 with 8.6% revenue growth — and CEO Tony Brewer says they’re just getting started.

In this sharp update with DirectorsTalk, Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) CEO Tony Brewer shares how the business continues to expand its footprint across the UK, outpacing a declining residential flooring market. From new cutting-edge distribution hubs in Glasgow, Leeds and Derby to doubling down on product development for independent retailers, Brewer outlines the strategic moves fuelling their momentum.

He also hints at bigger ambitions — with the company setting its sights beyond £250m as it builds toward a commanding share of the £2bn UK flooring sector.

Key Moments:

[00:17] – Full-year revenue hits £163.8m, up 8.6%

– Full-year revenue hits £163.8m, up 8.6% [00:40] – How Likewise built scale since launching in 2018

– How Likewise built scale since launching in 2018 [01:24] – The current state of the UK flooring market

– The current state of the UK flooring market [02:22] – Residential vs commercial growth strategy

– Residential vs commercial growth strategy [03:14] – Expansion and investment in infrastructure

– Expansion and investment in infrastructure [04:09] – Targeting 10% market share — and rising

Likewise Group is a fast-growing UK flooring distributor, supplying residential and commercial customers via a national network of 12 hubs.