Finseta Plc 2024 Results and Growth Strategy, James Hickman CEO

Fresh off a transformative year, Finseta PLC (LON:FIN) is positioning itself as a heavyweight in global payments. CEO James Hickman and CFO Judy Happe walk investors through the company’s expansion into Canada and the UAE, a standout commercial card launch with Mastercard, and a rebrand from Cornerstone FS that signals a new era. This presentation pulls back the curtain on a company sharpening its focus, scaling fast, and engineering financial infrastructure to support complex, high-value international payments.

Backed by a robust compliance framework and a rapidly growing introducer network, Finseta’s 26% like-for-like revenue growth and £2M EBITDA in 2024 underscore its momentum. With its platform upgraded for mass payments, streamlined onboarding, and fully operational offices across three regulatory hubs, the business is primed to capture further share in high-growth corridors.

About Finseta:

Finseta PLC provides multi-currency accounts and payment services to businesses and high-net-worth individuals, offering a personalised service and rapid onboarding through its proprietary, regulated platform.