Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cizzle Biotechnology secures Canadian patent for CIZ1B lung cancer test

Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings plc (LON:CIZ), the UK-based developer of diagnostic tests for early-stage cancer, has announced that patent applications that claim protection for methods that measure the CIZ1B lung cancer biomarker have been granted by the Canadian intellectual property office. The Company has a strong patent portfolio and continues to seek additional protection in other key markets globally. In addition to its existing patent coverage in the USA, a further application is likely to be granted by the United States patent and trademark office in due course.

The patent ‘Use of a fibrinogen capture agent to detect a CIZ1B variant’ concerns a two-step test format developed by Cizzle at the University of York. This test format is licensed to Cizzle Bio Inc (“BIO”) for use in North America and the Caribbean and these new patents will strengthen BIO’s position in commercialising the Company’s innovative and proprietary technology.

Background

The discovery and development of the CIZ1B biomarker test is the product of work by Professor Dawn Coverley, the Company’s founder and CSO, and her research team at the University of York. Initially supported by both UK Research and Industry and Charity sector research grants it has been the ambition to translate the laboratory findings into products that benefit future cancer patients in the UK, and elsewhere around the world.

Cizzle Biotechnology’s patent portfolio and technology know-how enhances the Company’s ability to deliver it’s global commercial strategy to licence globally its proprietary test for the CIZ1B biomarker for use in the early detection of lung cancer. The Company’s first licence agreement with BIO for North America and the Caribbean, has led to partnerships between BIO and specialist clinical laboratories and hospitals, to enable market penetration that makes the test available to as many clinicians and patients as possible.

Cizzle Biotechnology also has been granted patent protection from the European Patent Office and is now focussed on securing partnerships with accredited facilities in the UK and Europe including the NHS.

This aligns well with the current NHS cancer plan which aims to dramatically improve cancer survival by increasing the proportion of cancers diagnosed at stages 1 and 2 from half to three-quarters by 2028. This shift towards earlier diagnosis is expected to save 55,000 additional lives per year by 2028. The plan focuses on improving access to diagnosis and treatment, raising awareness of cancer symptoms, and increasing the number of cancers identified through screening, including personalised and risk-stratified approaches.

Commenting, Dawn Coverley, Chief Scientific Officer of Cizzle Biotechnology, said:

“The granted patents that cover the specific test format that we are taking to market with our partners in North America and elsewhere will protect the Company’s offering and add an additional level of security for our shareholders. They help to ensure that the Company’s innovative and commercially scalable CIZ1B biomarker test will bring benefit to cancer patients, through the roll out of early detection programs.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Biotechnology secures Canadian patent for CIZ1B lung cancer test

Cizzle Biotechnology has been granted Canadian patent protection for methods measuring the CIZ1B lung cancer biomarker, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings

Cizzle Biotechnology to validate CIZ1B lung cancer test through NHS-linked partnership

Cizzle Biotechnology Chairman Derek Bickerstaff has confirmed the company has signed a Letter of Intent with a confidential NHS-affiliated diagnostics partner.

Cizzle Biotechnology New NHS-Aligned Partnership Moves Lung Cancer Test Closer to UK Clinics (Video)

Cizzle Biotechnology has signed a letter of intent with an NHS-linked diagnostics partner to begin UK validation of its CIZ1B lung cancer test. Executive Chairman Dr Allan Syms outlines how this complements their existing US licence and supports national early detection targets.
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings

Cizzle Biotechnology secures up to £250,000 in additional funding

Cizzle Biotechnology has raised up to £250,000 through additional unsecured convertible loan notes issued to existing investor Frazer Lang.
Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Biotechnology enters LOI with NHS partner to validate CIZ1B early cancer test

Cizzle Biotechnology has signed a Letter of Intent with a leading UK medical diagnostics provider working with the NHS to verify and validate its CIZ1B biomarker test for early lung cancer detection.
Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Biotechnology strengthens North American rollout of CIZ1B lung cancer test (LON:CIZ)

Cizzle Biotechnology Executive Chairman Dr Allan Syms spoke with DirectorsTalk about the company’s interim results and progress in commercialising its CIZ1B blood test for the early detection of lung cancer.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple