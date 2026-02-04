Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospect’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (LON:ARBB) was the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk interviewed Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI)

DirectorsTalk asked: Arbuthnot Banking Group reported a 24% increase in funds under management and administration over the past 12 months to £2.5 billion, alongside strong deposit growth and continued wealth management inflows. What does this mix of growth mean for earnings quality and returns going forward?

Gervais noted: Arbuthnot Banking is a small company. If you remember, of course, many of the financial stocks have done very well, banking companies particularly have done very well. You have seen many of the mainstream banks moving up three or five times over the last five years.

This is a company which is only £142 million market cap and also, despite that, it’s got £16 worth of assets versus its share price of £8.75. So, it is standing at a very overlooked valuation. That’s despite the fact it has an extraordinary record. It’s one of the very few companies which was very resilient during 2008 and the global financial crisis. Far from it falling over, it set up a new bank, which it later demerged to a company called Secure Trust.

Most particularly, it’s got great scope to take market share. It’s been careful not to over-lend too much at low rates, it wants to get good rates but it’s going to be taking market share, particularly in the corporate area. We think it can give not just outstanding service, but actually I think it can grow its services in this area. We’ve already seen that happening elsewhere. So it’s a very overlooked company.

The market cap at £142 million is just remarkably low, given its prospects and it’s just the kind of company we like: it produces good and growing dividends, but when it comes right, its share price can come very right and that’s really the kind of aspect we look for in The Diverse Income Trust.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospect’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Gervais Williams discusses how Arbuthnot Banking Group’s rising funds under management, deposit growth, and cautious lending strategy contribute to sustainable earnings and dividend potential, positioning the £142m bank as an overlooked opportunity in the UK financial sector.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Commercial ABL funds strategic acquisition in the UK fit‑out sector

Arbuthnot Commercial ABL has funded the acquisition of a regional contractor, combining speed and flexibility in support of a sponsor-led growth strategy.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Investors assess growth-labour imbalance as market cycle evolves into 2026

Market outlook sharpens as investors weigh growth momentum against labour and valuation risks.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Tax shift in the UK changes the economics of pensions dividends and succession

The Autumn Budget 2025 introduces higher friction for pensions, dividends, property and business exits, changing how wealth needs to be structured.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

How new UK housing taxes may start to reshape property returns

The Autumn Budget 2025 puts new pressure on landlords and luxury homeowners, signalling a shift in the risk–return profile of UK property.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple