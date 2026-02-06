Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ACG Metals positioned for strong cash generation and long-term value as copper production ramps up, highlights DIVI fund manager

ACG Metals

ACG Metals Limited (LON:ACG) was the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk interviewed Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI)

DirectorsTalk asked: ACG Metals has been progressing its copper and growth strategy. According to the latest RNS, its sulphide project is on time and budget to reach commercial production by the end of the first half of 2026. How do you assess the company’s ability to translate its asset base into sustainable cash flow and long-term value for shareholders?

Gervais noted: It’s an unusual one this, because it is actually building a new copper mine in Turkey. The full volume will come on stream probably about the middle of this year when it has completed its plant. Whilst it’s building its main production plant, it is actually obviously dealing with the overburden, mainly oxide, which they are now using heap leach to actually convert into cash. So, that will maybe be gold, there is some copper and specifically some silver.

What has been interesting about that is that actually it is generating a lot more cash than ever thought because the gold price has gone up so much. As it brings its new mine into production, you don’t just get the gold going forward, but actually a lot more copper going forward as well.

So, the share price has actually risen, it has risen by 180% since June, so it is already up an awfully long way. What is interesting about that is because people are underestimating just how much production will come through and the effect of all of the improvements in commodity prices, actually its valuation, comparative to many other copper mines around the world, is still about half the valuation, even after the share price has risen.

So, we are tremendously upbeat. It is not that big, it is about £350 million market cap but as it gets bigger, of course, that brings in more potential investors as well. So, the net effect is that it’s in a long period of appreciation, as people recognise it. As that comes through, we expect that to be converted not just into cash generation, but actually into dividends and dividend growth in time as well.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

ACG Metals

ACG Metals positioned for strong cash generation and long-term value as copper production ramps up, highlights DIVI fund manager

Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust, explains why ACG Metals’ Turkey-based copper project is generating stronger-than-expected cash flow, how rising commodity prices are supporting valuation, and why the company could deliver long-term shareholder value through growth and future dividends.
Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties surplus cash fuels generous dividend, Gervais Williams impressed

Gervais Williams highlights the benefits of long-dated, inflation-linked leases, fixed-rate debt, and synergies from the Assura acquisition, which he believes support resilient earnings, dividend growth, and balance sheet strength despite higher interest rates.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospects’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Gervais Williams discusses how Arbuthnot Banking Group’s rising funds under management, deposit growth, and cautious lending strategy contribute to sustainable earnings and dividend potential, positioning the £142m bank as an overlooked opportunity in the UK financial sector.

The Diverse Income Trust: Why Gervais Williams Is Doubling Down on Overlooked UK Small Caps (video)

Fund Manager Gervais Williams shares why the Diverse Income Trust is expanding positions in cash-rich, undervalued small caps — and highlights overlooked plays in energy, digital retail, and financials.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust takes profits and reweights sectors, November factsheet

Diverse Income Trust plc reported its half year position to 30 November 2025, with net assets of £185.2 million and a diversified portfolio of 102 holdings focused on delivering income and long-term capital growth.
UK stock market Investing

Managers Back UK Income Stocks as Market Narrowness Signals Late-Cycle Conditions

UK income stocks seen as attractive amid market volatility, with managers highlighting undervaluation and narrowing global asset market conditions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple