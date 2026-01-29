JPMorgan European Discovery Trust impresses with 37.4% share price growth in 2025

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has released its latest factsheet, highlighting a strong calendar-year 2025 performance and continued outperformance versus its benchmark.

During CY 2025, the Trust delivered a robust advance, with the share price rising 37.4%, comfortably ahead of the MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap Index, which gained 26.0% over the same period. The NAV increased by 34.3%, underlining the effectiveness of the managers’ stock-picking approach across Europe’s smaller-company universe. Performance was driven by broad-based gains rather than reliance on a narrow group of stocks, reflecting disciplined portfolio construction and active management.

The Trust’s one-year and three-year records are particularly notable. Over the past 12 months, the share price climbed 37.4%, materially outperforming the benchmark’s 26.0% return. Over three years, the annualised share price return of 17.4% also exceeds the benchmark’s 10.9%, demonstrating the Trust’s ability to generate consistent relative returns through varying market conditions.

Portfolio exposure remains diversified across sectors and geographies. Top holdings include insurance groups Storebrand and Vienna Insurance, alongside banking names such as Bawag and Sydbank. The portfolio also features industrial, consumer, and services businesses including De’Longhi, Royal Unibrew, Do & Co, and Bilfinger, providing investors with balanced exposure to established and growing European small-cap companies.

Overall, CY 2025 reinforces the Trust’s position as a compelling vehicle for accessing European smaller companies, supported by strong relative performance over one and three years and a diversified portfolio focused on quality businesses.