Best UK Green Shares 2025

In this article, we showcase a variety of attractive listed UK Green Shares for investing in 2025, that have both strong growth strategies and support the sustainability agenda.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) is a Guernsey registered company which holds, through its wholly owned subsidiary undertakings, the rights to explore, develop and exploit the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in the Kyzlorda Oblast of Southern Kazakhstan. The Company expects to become the world’s lowest cost and eventually largest primary producer of vanadium.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire.

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) aims to be a global leader in the creation of new, sustainable energy projects for the benefit of our planet.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON: DKL) is a leader in sustainably produced agricultural commodities such as palm oil and cashews that are in high demand. It places the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

One Health Group PLC (AQSE:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Diversified Energy Company Plc (LON:DEC) is a consolidator of mature natural gas producing assets in North America. It’s at the forefront of U.S. natural gas producers in its commitment to ESG goals and stewardship of its assets including the capture of methane emissions.