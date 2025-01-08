Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Sustainability & Green News
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

In this article, we showcase a variety of attractive listed UK Green Shares for investing in 2025, that have both strong growth strategies and support the sustainability agenda.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) is a Guernsey registered company which holds, through its wholly owned subsidiary undertakings, the rights to explore, develop and exploit the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in the Kyzlorda Oblast of Southern Kazakhstan. The Company expects to become the world’s lowest cost and eventually largest primary producer of vanadium.

Ferro-Alloy Resources CEO Nick Bridgen on Game-Changing Updates in Vanadium and Carbon Black (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an AIM-quoted mining company focused on becoming a near-term cash generating producer of Quicklime, through their Limeco Project in Zambia, whilst at the same time progressing with the exploration and development of their Atex Lithium Project, Côte d’Ivoire.

Firering Strategic Minerals Commissioning Milestones and Investor Insights (Video)

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) aims to be a global leader in the creation of new, sustainable energy projects for the benefit of our planet. 

SAE Renewables Future Strategy to 2035 and Investment Case by Graham Reid CEO

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications.

Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON: DKL) is a leader in sustainably produced agricultural commodities such as palm oil and cashews that are in high demand. It places the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

Dekel Agri-Vision Exploring Strong Growth in West African Agriculture with Lincoln Moore (VIDEO)

One Health Group PLC (AQSE:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

One Health Group Delivers Robust Growth and Bright Prospects – Panmure Liberum

Diversified Energy Company Plc (LON:DEC) is a consolidator of mature natural gas producing assets in North America. It’s at the forefront of U.S. natural gas producers in its commitment to ESG goals and stewardship of its assets including the capture of methane emissions.

Diversified Energy Company Making Strategic Moves in Natural Gas and Market Positioning (VIDEO)
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Energy Shares

Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Explore top UK energy shares for 2025, featuring promising growth strategies and investment cases. Discover insights on leading companies like SAE Renewables and Drax Group.
One Health Group

One Health Group applauds NHS-Independent Sector partnership to reduce waiting lists

One Health Group plc supports the new NHS and Independent Sector Partnership Agreement to reduce NHS waiting lists by expanding treatment capacity.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company acquires producing & midstream assets in Appalachian Basin

One Health Group

One Health Group Delivers Robust Growth and Bright Prospects – Panmure Liberum

One Health Group reports strong interim results, with 22% revenue growth and 40% EBITDA rise, highlighting its leadership in healthcare services.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Quadrise Plc joins SEASTARS consortium to drive marine decarbonization, targeting at least 30% emissions reduction with innovative energy solutions.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals talks quicklime plant and operational updates (LON:FRG)

Firering Strategic Minerals' Vassilios Carellas discusses Limeco's quicklime plant's capacity, limestone processing, and operational cash flow in an exclusive interview.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.