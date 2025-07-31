ICG Enterprise Trust: Inside the Numbers Driving Outperformance in Private Equity (Video)

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) latest investor seminar wasn’t just another update, it was a quiet revelation. Mark Thomas from Hardman & Co breaks down the new hard data behind ICGT’s long-term share outperformance, including benchmark-beating IRRs, mid-teens EBITDA growth and its uniquely structured, cash-generative portfolio. With private equity sentiment shifting and ICGT’s discount still wider than historic norms, Thomas makes a compelling case for why this trust might be overlooked at investors’ cost.

ICG Enterprise Trust is a listed private equity investor focused on long-term growth by backing profitable private companies in Europe and the US.