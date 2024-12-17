Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals Commissioning Milestones and Investor Insights (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) Independent Non-Executive Director, Vassilios Carellas talks to DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an operational update with regards to its quicklime project in Zambia where commissioning of the first of eight kilns has commenced.

Firering Strategic Minerals is charging ahead with its quicklime project in Zambia, marking a significant milestone with the commissioning of the first of eight kilns. Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas shares the latest updates, including production capacities, operational achievements, and the promising financial outlook for investors.

About Firering Strategic Minerals: Firering Strategic Minerals plc is an emerging producer focused on quicklime production and critical mineral exploration, driving forward innovative projects to support industrial growth and sustainable development.

