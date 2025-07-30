Follow us on:

Thor Energy Strategic Uranium Divestment Fuels Hydrogen Focus (Video)

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR) is sharpening its focus on the future of clean energy, revealing a major divestment in its U.S. uranium assets to fuel its natural hydrogen and helium ambitions. In a recent interview, CEO Andrew Hume walks us through a significant new agreement with Metals One, a deal that brings in capital and specialist partners while allowing Thor to retain upside exposure. Watch to learn about the promising next steps in Thor’s high-priority hydrogen project in South Australia, including fresh geochemical results and preparation for 2026 drilling.

Thor Energy is dual-listed in the UK and Australia, advancing a diverse portfolio with a growing emphasis on natural hydrogen and helium exploration alongside metals in the USA and Australia.

