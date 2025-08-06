Follow us on:

TEAM Plc launches UCITS fund to expand global access to MPS range

Team plc

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM), the wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group, has announced the launch of its new TEAM UCITS fund, established under European regulation, offering European and global investors a gateway to TEAM’s proven Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) range, which has consistently delivered strong performances across its three funds.

The UCITS launch follows receipt of final approvals from both the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) and the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC), and the signing of a Fund Services Agreement with EPIC Fund Services (Dublin) Ltd. TEAM will act as the investment manager of the new fund.

This milestone represents a significant enhancement to TEAM’s international fund offering, with the UCITS structure providing a highly suitable and regulated solution for international clients seeking qualifying offshore investment funds.

Strong Momentum from International Advisory Network

The launch aligns with TEAM’s continued expansion of its international advisory division over the last 12 months, under the Company’s Concentric, Neba Private Clients and Neba Wealth brands. The network specialises in providing cross-jurisdictional planning and investment solutions to high-net-worth clients across Singapore, the Emirates, South Africa, Jersey, and Guernsey.

Initial inflows into the TEAM UCITS fund are anticipated from both the Concentric and Neba adviser network, supported by a strong alignment between existing client model portfolio allocations and the risk profiles of the new UCITS-ready portfolios. These portfolios will be available through multiple platforms.

Growth in Investment Management Revenues and Performance Track Record

TEAM’s Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) range continues to deliver strong commercial performance, with investment management revenues showing a notable +12.7% increase in yield in H1 2025, driven by higher client engagement and new assets under management.

Multi-asset investing remains the cornerstone of TEAM’s investment approach. The Company’s MPS solutions, comprising risk-tailored portfolios, have consistently delivered over one, three, and five years. The new UCITS structure provides globally accessible, institutional-grade fund solutions for this proven investment methodology.

Mark Clubb, Chairman of TEAM plc, commented:

“Execution remains key. The UCITS fund launch is central to TEAM’s strategic growth and our ambition to expand across global markets. By combining a world-class investment framework with regulatory rigour and a growing international advisory network, we are unlocking access to our solutions for a much wider audience. With the right support and continued adviser recruitment, we remain confident in delivering our mid-term targets and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

