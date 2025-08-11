EDX Medical Group targets NHS pneumonia cases with breakthrough rapid test partnership (Video)

EDX Medical Group Plc (AQSE:EDX) has teamed up with Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the UK Health Security Agency to create a rapid hospital-acquired pneumonia test set to transform diagnosis and treatment across the NHS. Sir Chris Evans reveals how this high-profile collaboration could save thousands of lives, free up vital hospital beds, and open the door to a new era of precision medicine.

EDX Medical Group Plc develops advanced digital diagnostic products and services that enable personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease, and infectious diseases.