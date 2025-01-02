Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Quadrise Plc (LON: QED), the supplier of innovative energy solutions for a cleaner planet, has announced the signature of an agreement between the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) and SEASTARS, a consortium of 17 companies which includes Quadrise.

SEASTARS unites research institutes, equipment manufacturers, ship operators, technology providers and naval architects intending to demonstrate well-to-wake greenhouse-gas emissions reductions of at least 30% and energy efficiency improvements of 20% using a combination of marine emission and efficiency improvement technologies.

Emerging marine technologies provided by SEASTARS members will be integrated into eight vessel designs to be market-ready by December 2027. Quadrise “Blend-On-Board” emulsion technology is included in this goal, funded by CINEA’s Horizon grant programme.

Following completion of the vessel design stage, SEASTARS will generate tailored decarbonisation recommendations for vessel owners and operators.

Quadrise has been awarded up to EUR 63,500 to complete this work.

For more information on SEASTARS (which stands for Sustainable Emission Abatement Strategies and Technologies for Advanced Revolution Ships) see:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/portal/screen/how-to-participate/org-details/999999999/project/101192901/program/43108390/details

Commenting on this agreement Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said: “Quadrise is delighted to have joined the SEASTARS consortium, which will demonstrate the benefits of bioMSAR™ and our Blend-On-Board technology to a much wider audience, whilst our participation in the Horizon project will deepen our combined knowledge in this important area of marine decarbonisation.”