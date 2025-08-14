Antofagasta Plc delivers 60% EBITDA growth in H1 2025

Antofagasta Plc (LON:ANTO) has announced it shalf year results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

60% INCREASE IN EBITDA AND 25% MARGIN GROWTH

Antofagasta plc CEO Iván Arriagada said: “The robust financial performance announced today reflects our operating discipline, with higher copper production and materially lower costs, driving a 60% increase in EBITDA and a 25% increase in EBITDA margins. This places Antofagasta’s margins at the top end of global pure-play copper producers and the highest level achieved since 2021. Furthermore, underlying earnings per share doubled to 47.4 cents in H1 2025.

“Our growth programme continues to advance at Los Pelambres and Centinela, with capital investment expected to increase in the second half, and work on schedule to position Antofagasta as one of the highest copper growth companies amongst our pure-play peers, with an expected +30% growth in output in the medium-term.

“We remain committed to our consistent and disciplined approach to capital allocation, and the interim dividend announced today reflects our confidence in the business and our ongoing commitment to delivering a balance of sustainable shareholder returns and investments in growth.”