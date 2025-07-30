Firering Strategic Minerals Secures New Funding to Supercharge LimeCo Production Push (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) has secured just over £1 million in new funding to accelerate progress at its LimeCo quicklime project, and the move signals far more than just capital injection. In this conversation, Independent Non-Executive Director Vassilios Carellas breaks down the decision to raise equity now, the operational breakthroughs at Kiln 1, and how upcoming upgrades to Kilns 2, 3, and 4 aim to cement the company’s critical role in quicklime production. Shareholders and prospective investors alike will want to hear why directors are personally backing this next phase.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is a critical minerals explorer and emerging quicklime producer focused on developing sustainable supply chains for essential industrial inputs.