Diversified Energy delivers strong H1 2025 with Carlyle partnership boost

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) has announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reporting performance in line with expectations and highlighting key strategic and financial achievements.

Delivering Reliable Results and Strategic Growth as the U.S. PDP Champion

Second Quarter 2025 Results

(Second Quarter Results Reflect Full Quarter Impact of the Acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources)

Production exit rate (a) : 1,135 MMcfepd (189 Mboepd) Average production: 1,149 MMcfepd (192 Mboepd) Production volume mix (natural gas, NGLs, oil): 73% / 13% / 14%

1,135 MMcfepd (189 Mboepd) Total Revenue (including settled hedges) (d) : $510 million

: $510 million Operating Cash Flow : $133 million

: $133 million Adjusted EBITDA (b) : $280 million

: $280 million Free Cash Flow : Adjusted Free Cash Flow (c) of $88 million after $25 million of nonrecurring transaction costs Annualized Adjusted FCF Yield (c) of 31%

: Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $88 million after $25 million of nonrecurring transaction costs Revenue per unit (d) : $4.88/Mcfe ($29.28/Boe)

: $4.88/Mcfe ($29.28/Boe) Adjusted cost per unit(e):$2.21/Mcfe ($13.26/Boe)

First Half 2025 Results

Average production: 1,007 MMcfepd (168 Mboepd) Production volume mix (natural gas, NGLs, oil): 77% / 13% / 10%

1,007 MMcfepd (168 Mboepd) Total Revenue (including settled hedges) (d) : $804 million

$804 million Operating Cash Flow: $264 million

$264 million Adjusted EBITDA (b) : $418 million

$418 million Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow (c) of $152 million after $28 million of nonrecurring transaction costs

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $152 million after $28 million of nonrecurring transaction costs CAPEX: $89 million Non-Op drilling expenditures weighted more in Q2; full-year Capex trending toward low end of guidance

$89 million Revenue per unit (d) : $4.41/Mcfe ($26.46/Boe)

$4.41/Mcfe ($26.46/Boe) Adjusted cost per unit(e): $2.11/Mcfe ($12.66/Boe)

Improving Financial and Operational Metrics

1Q25 2Q25 QoQ % Change 1H24 1H25 YoY % Change Production (Mmcfe/d) 864 1,149 33% 746 1,007 35% Production volume mix Natural gas 82% 73% 84% 77% NLGs 12% 13% 13% 13% Oil 6% 14% 3% 10% Total Revenue(d) (millions) $294 $510 73% $449 $804 79% Adj. EBITDA(b) (millions) $138 $280 103% $218 $418 92% Adj. FCF(c) (millions) $64 $88 38% $102 $152 49%

Financial Strength and Shareholder Returns

Liquidity: $416 million of undrawn credit facility capacity and unrestricted cash

$416 million of undrawn credit facility capacity and unrestricted cash Leverage ratio: 2.6x Net Debt to EBITDA; ~13% improvement from YE2024 Consolidated debt consists of ~70% in non-recourse ABS securities

2.6x Net Debt to EBITDA; ~13% improvement from YE2024 ABS principal reduction: Retired $130 million in principal during 1H25

Retired $130 million in principal during 1H25 2Q25 dividend: $0.29 per share declared

$0.29 per share declared Shareholder returns: Over $105 million returned YTD via dividends and repurchases (f)

Over $105 million returned YTD via dividends and repurchases Share repurchases: ~3.3 million shares repurchased YTD (~4% of outstanding shares), totaling ~$43 million(f)

Strategic Execution and Transformational Growth

$2 Billion Carlyle Partnership Strategic partnership to invest up to $2 billion in existing U.S. proved developed producing (PDP) oil and gas assets Capitalizes on industry consolidation trends and divestitures of mature producing assets Non-dilutive structure preserves capital flexibility and supports long-term growth Enhances Diversified’s stature as a leading consolidator of upstream PDP assets

Maverick Integration Update Increasing annualized synergy target to $60M from previously stated $50M, following strong execution during our integration process Efficiency gains through staffing optimization, contract savings, and midstream cost reductions Field-level integration completed in Q2 Technology and administrative integration are on track for 3Q25 completion

Unlocking Value Through Portfolio Optimization Portfolio optimization program realized ~$70 million from non-core asset and leasehold divestitures Joint Development Partnership continues to produce >60% IRRs with 124 wells drilled under the JDA in the last 3 years The program highlights optionality in DEC’s portfolio to monetize Central Region acreage via non-op drilling or leasehold divestitures Oklahoma midstream transaction provides a no-fee whole-owned pipeline, compression efficiencies, emissions improvement and numerous production optimization projects East Texas portfolio optimization yields incremental cash flow via gathering and processing dedication fees, with potential to increase Black Bear facility throughput to current full capacity of 120 MMcf per day Revenue of ~$6.6 million through June 2025 from Coal Mine Methane (CMM) associated environmental attribute credits Remain on track to grow environmental credit cash flow by 300% from YE 2024 levels

Next LVL Energy and Regulatory Updates In the first half of 2025, the Company permanently retired 213 wells, including 170 Diversified wells Since establishment of Next Level in 2022, Diversified has retired 1,112 wells



Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy, commented: “Diversified continues to deliver consistent returns on our assets, along with the expansion of our asset portfolio, reinforcing our position as the U.S. PDP Champion. Our strong first-half performance reflects the resilience of our business model, the quality of our assets, and the dedication of our talented teams. With the successful integration of Maverick progressing on schedule, we are already realizing meaningful synergies and operational efficiencies that enhance our ability to optimize cash flow in our expanded portfolio and drive long-term value from our investments. The strategic partnership with The Carlyle Group marks a transformational milestone for Diversified. This $2 billion commitment underscores confidence in our platform and provides significant capital flexibility to capitalize on the ongoing consolidation of mature producing assets. It also strengthens our ability to scale responsibly, in a non-dilutive manner, while preserving our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We remain focused on unlocking value across our portfolio through asset optimization, which resulted in approximately $70 million of additional cash flow, high return projects with our targeted capital investments, and the continuation of portfolio optimization through Smarter Asset Management (SAM) programs. Our NextLVL team’s industry-leading pace of asset retirements and regulatory advancements in West Virginia highlights our commitment to collaborating across our organization and with key stakeholders to solidify our commitment to sustainable operations. As we look ahead, the mega trends of electrification, AI power demand, and US LNG Export growth only strengthen the fundamental outlook for our business. The acceleration of natural gas generation for data center demand in Appalachia creates a line of sight to meaningful in-basin demand, pointing to tighter basis spreads near our footprint in the coming years. While our expansive central region operations are well-positioned to support US Energy dominance in the Gulf Coast, including as a strategic supplier to LNG export terminals. Given Diversified’s continued operational excellence, fundamental market tailwinds, and strategic actions to optimize our portfolio of assets, we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering consistent and resilient free cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and returning meaningful capital to shareholders. Diversified is well-positioned to thrive as a proven portfolio manager of energy assets in today’s evolving energy landscape, and we are proud to be the Right Company at the Right Time, delivering essential energy while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Operations and Finance Update

Production

The Company recorded exit rate production in June 2025 of 1,135 MMcfepd (189 Mboepd)(a) and delivered 2Q25 average net daily production of 1,149 MMcfepd (192 Mboepd). The Company’s production volume mix was approximately 73% natural gas, 13% natural gas liquids (“NGL’s”), and 14% oil, with approximately 64% of production volumes from the Central region and 36% from Appalachia for the second quarter. Net daily production for the quarter continued to benefit from Diversified’s peer-leading, shallow decline profile.

Margin and Total Cash Expenses per Unit

Diversified delivered 2Q25 per unit revenues of $4.88/Mcfe(d) ($29.28/Boe) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(b) of 63% (65% unhedged). Notably, these per unit metrics reflect an increase in both revenues and expenses from the incorporation of greater liquids-related production of Maverick. The Company’s per unit expenses are anticipated to improve as the Company implements its playbook to achieve long-term, sustainable synergies and cost savings. For example, General and Administrative expenses compared to prior period levels, despite the higher per unit costs of Maverick, supporting our progress on cost savings and synergy capture.

1Q25 2Q25 1H25 1H24 $/Mcfe $/Boe $/Mcfe $/Boe $/Mcfe $/Boe $/Mcfe $/Boe Average Realized Price $3.57 $21.42 $4.05 $24.30 $3.84 $23.04 $3.05 $18.30 Other Revenue $0.19 $1.14 $0.19 $1.14 $0.19 $1.14 $0.18 $1.08 Total Revenue + Divestitures(d) $3.78 $22.68 $4.88 $29.28 $4.41 $26.46 $3.30 $19.80 Lease Operating Expense $0.91 $5.49 $1.21 $7.26 $1.08 $6.48 $0.66 $3.96 Production taxes $0.21 $1.26 $0.23 $1.38 $0.22 $1.32 $0.15 $0.90 Midstream operating expense $0.23 $1.38 $0.18 $1.08 $0.20 $1.20 $0.26 $1.56 Transportation expense $0.35 $2.10 $0.36 $2.16 $0.35 $2.10 $0.31 $1.86 Total Operating Expense $1.70 $10.23 $1.98 $11.88 $1.85 $11.10 $1.38 $8.28 Employees, Administrative Costs and Professional Fees(g) $0.30 $1.80 $0.23 $1.38 $0.26 $1.56 $0.30 $1.80 Adjusted Operating Cost per Unit(e) $2.00 $12.03 $2.21 $13.26 $2.11 $12.66 $1.68 $10.08 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(b) 47% 63% 56% 49%



Share Repurchase Program

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the Company’s share repurchase authority was approved for a maximum of 8,099,015 shares representing 10% of the Company’s issued share capital (the “2025 Authorization”). The Company announced details regarding the parameters of a Share Buyback Program (the “Program”) on 20 March 2025, pursuant to which the maximum number of shares repurchased shall not exceed 4,756,842 Shares under the Program. Following the 2025 Authorization, the Company announces that the maximum number of shares repurchased under the Program shall be increased to, and shall not exceed, 8,099,015 shares. Year to date, the company has repurchased 3,273,466 shares, representing approximately 4% of the shares outstanding.

Combined Company 2025 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its previously announced Full Year 2025 guidance. Following the recently completed acquisition of Maverick, Diversified expects to realize significant operational synergies associated with a larger, consolidated position in Oklahoma and the ability to improve the overall cost structure of the Maverick assets while continuing to prioritize returns and Free Cash Flow generation.

The following outlook incorporates a nine-month contribution from the recently acquired Maverick assets.

2025 Guidance Total Production (Mmcfe/d) 1,050 to 1,100 % Liquids ~25% % Natural Gas ~75% Total Capital Expenditures (millions) $165 to $185 Adj. EBITDA(1) (millions) $825 to $875 Adj. Free Cash Flow(1) (millions) ~$420 Leverage Target 2.0x to 2.5x Combined Company Synergies (millions) ~$60 (1) Includes the value of anticipated cash proceeds for 2025 asset optimization.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, August 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM EDT) to discuss the 1H25 Interim Results and will make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

US (toll-free) +1 877-836-0271/+1201-689-7805 UK (toll-free) +44 (0)800 756 3429 Web Audio https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents Replay Information https://ir.div.energy/financial-info

Footnotes:

(a) Exit rate includes full month of June 2025 production. (b) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depletion, and amortization, and includes adjustments for items that are not comparable period-over-period; Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Total Revenue, Inclusive of Settled Hedges. (c) Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures on natural gas and oil properties and equipment and cash paid for interest, and includes proceeds from divestitures; For more information, please refer to the Non-IFRS reconciliations as set out below. (d) Includes the impact of derivatives settled in cash and proceeds from divestitures; For purposes of comparability, excludes Other Revenue of $3 million in 1Q25, $3 million in 2Q25, $6 million in 1H25, and $8 million in 1H24, and Lease Operating Expense of $3 million in 1Q25, $4 million in 2Q25, $7 million in 1H25, and $9 million in 1H24 associated with Diversified’s wholly owned plugging subsidiary, Next LVL Energy. (e) Adjusted Operating Cost represent total lease operating costs plus recurring administrative costs. Total lease operating costs include base lease operating expense, owned gathering and compression (midstream) expense, third-party gathering and transportation expense, and production taxes. Recurring administrative expenses (Adjusted G&A) is a Non-IFRS financial measure defined as total administrative expenses excluding non-recurring acquisition & integration costs and non-cash equity compensation; For purposes of comparability, excludes certain amounts related to Diversified’s wholly owned plugging subsidiary, Next LVL Energy. (f) Includes the total value of dividends paid and declared, and share repurchases (including Employee Benefit Trust) year-to-date, through August 11, 2025. (g) As used herein, employees, administrative costs and professional services represent total administrative expenses excluding cost associated with acquisitions, other adjusting costs and non-cash expenses. We use employees, administrative costs and professional services because this measure excludes items that affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business.

For Company-specific items, refer also to the Glossary of Terms and/or Alternative Performance Measures found in the Company’s Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Company’s website.

