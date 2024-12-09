Cerillion PLC Annual Results 2024 ‘Record Highs’, Louis Hall CEO

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) CEO, Louis Hall and CFO, Andrew Dickson present the company’s results for the year ended 30 September 2024.
00:00 – Opener
Louis Hall, CEO
00:08 – Introduction
01:22 – About Cerillion
08:24 – FY24 Highlights
Andrew Dickson, CFO
11:16 – FY24 financial highlights
14:22 – Cash generation
14:54 – Income statement
18:45 – Balance sheet
19:12 – Cash flow statement
Louis Hall, CEO
19:23 – Operations
24:47 – Summary & Outlook
Cerillion Plc has established itself as a significant player in the billing and CRM software industry, consistently delivering robust financial performance and expanding its global reach.
The company has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, mainly to the telecommunications sector but also to other markets, including utilities and financial services. The Company has c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries.
Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Singapore and Australia.
The business was originally part of Logica plc before its management buyout, led by CEO, Louis Hall, in 1999. The Company joined AIM in March 2016.