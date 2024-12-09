Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion PLC Annual Results 2024 ‘Record Highs’, Louis Hall CEO

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) CEO, Louis Hall and CFO, Andrew Dickson present the company’s results for the year ended 30 September 2024.

00:00 – Opener

Louis Hall, CEO
00:08 – Introduction
01:22 – About Cerillion
08:24 – FY24 Highlights

Andrew Dickson, CFO
11:16 – FY24 financial highlights
14:22 – Cash generation
14:54 – Income statement
18:45 – Balance sheet
19:12 – Cash flow statement

Louis Hall, CEO
19:23 – Operations
24:47 – Summary & Outlook

Cerillion Plc has established itself as a significant player in the billing and CRM software industry, consistently delivering robust financial performance and expanding its global reach.

The company has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, mainly to the telecommunications sector but also to other markets, including utilities and financial services. The Company has c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Singapore and Australia.

The business was originally part of Logica plc before its management buyout, led by CEO, Louis Hall, in 1999. The Company joined AIM in March 2016.

Share this presentation

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp

More News

Cerillion PLC Annual Results 2024 ‘Record Highs’, Louis Hall CEO

Other Company Presentations

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.