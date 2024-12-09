Cerillion PLC Annual Results 2024 ‘Record Highs’, Louis Hall CEO

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) CEO, Louis Hall and CFO, Andrew Dickson present the company’s results for the year ended 30 September 2024.

00:00 – Opener

Louis Hall, CEO

00:08 – Introduction

01:22 – About Cerillion

08:24 – FY24 Highlights

Andrew Dickson, CFO

11:16 – FY24 financial highlights

14:22 – Cash generation

14:54 – Income statement

18:45 – Balance sheet

19:12 – Cash flow statement

Louis Hall, CEO

19:23 – Operations

24:47 – Summary & Outlook

Cerillion Plc has established itself as a significant player in the billing and CRM software industry, consistently delivering robust financial performance and expanding its global reach.

The company has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management, mainly to the telecommunications sector but also to other markets, including utilities and financial services. The Company has c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Singapore and Australia.

The business was originally part of Logica plc before its management buyout, led by CEO, Louis Hall, in 1999. The Company joined AIM in March 2016.