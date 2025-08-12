Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has announced that it is posting a circular containing a notice of the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting to Shareholders of the Company together with a proxy form. The AGM is to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP.

Copies of the AGM Documents are attached to this announcement.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.1 and UKLR 6.4.3, copies of the AGM Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism