Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has announced that it is posting a circular containing a notice of the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting to Shareholders of the Company together with a proxy form. The AGM is to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP.

Copies of the AGM Documents are attached to this announcement.

8398U_1-2025-8-11Download

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.1 and UKLR 6.4.3, copies of the AGM Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments has issued its 2025 AGM circular and proxy form to shareholders. The meeting will take place on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, with documents available via the National Storage Mechanism.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Investor Day, 8 September 2025

The event will cover an overview of Cheyne Real Estate, UK and European real estate lending challenges and opportunities, RECI’s current portfolio and outlook, and portfolio case studies.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

As at 30 June 2025, RECI held a diversified portfolio valued at £309.1m, with available cash of £16.6m and net effective leverage of 24.3%. NAV per share rose from 145.6p to 146.6p.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers 7.7% NAV return, 3p dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has reported a £22.8 million profit for the year ended 31 March 2025, with a 7.7% total NAV return and a maintained dividend of 12.0 pence per share. The Company continues to deliver stable income through a diversified real estate credit portfolio.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces its May 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a £298m portfolio and a NAV increase to 145.6p.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: Resilient and Opportunistic (LON:RECI)

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas speaks with DirectorsTalk about Real Estate Credit Investments, highlighting its resilience through strong credit selection, active loan management, and conservative lending practices.

