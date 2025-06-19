Follow us on:

Cyanconnode Targets South Africa and Scales Solutions in Smart Gas, Water, Lighting and EV 

CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON:CYAN) is accelerating its international growth, identifying South Africa as a key strategic market for its interoperable smart metering communications solutions. With millions of deployments already live in regions like India and the UAE, the company is positioning itself to support the next generation of utility infrastructure across the African continent.

CyanConnode’s omni-IT communication platform delivers standards-based, interoperable smart metering solutions across electricity, water, and gas sectors. The company has built a robust global presence, with active deployments in India, Thailand, the UAE, and the UK, representing more than four million metering points in India alone.

South Africa is now in focus as CyanConnode’s next major market. The company sees strong potential in the region’s forward-thinking utilities, which are actively seeking to build smarter grids with interconnected devices. “Africa becomes a very strategic region,” said Rahul Das, Executive Vice President of International Sales. “South Africa’s utilities are looking for smarter grids with interconnected devices, and our solution is ready for deployment.”

In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, CyanConnode is extending its product offering. New developments include in-meter gateways designed to simplify deployment and enhance connectivity. The company is also scaling solutions for smart gas and water metering, particularly in the UAE, as well as branching into smart street lighting and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure—both essential components of modern urban energy ecosystems.

CyanConnode’s platform delivers value across the entire utility chain. For utilities, it enables accurate, real-time data collection, improving billing accuracy and reducing operational losses. “We provide a complete communication backbone that delivers reliable data at the required time,” Das explained. “This not only improves commercial revenues but also helps minimise operational losses.”

Consumers benefit from greater visibility into usage patterns, supporting more efficient energy consumption. For governments, the solution enhances grid intelligence and supports demand-side management, helping to close the demand-supply gap and inform smarter energy policies.

About CyanConnode:
CyanConnode Holdings is a global provider of standards-based communication infrastructure for smart metering and smart city applications. Its solutions serve utilities across electricity, water, and gas, offering interoperability, scalability, and robust performance in diverse global markets.

