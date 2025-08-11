Follow us on:

Dekel Agri-Vision sees record cashew output, higher palm oil prices

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a July production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and to report record monthly production from the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Performance Metrics: July 2025 vs. July 2024

·      Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) Production: Fresh Fruit Bunche volumes entered the low season much earlier than in 2024, resulting in a 53.5% decrease in CPO production in July 2025 compared to July 2024.  The CPO extraction rate was slightly lower than in July 2024.

·      CPO Sales Volume: Down 69.8%, largely reflecting the lower CPO production levels in July.  Local demand for CPO remains strong.

·      CPO Sales Price: Up 22.4% to €952 per tonne.  Local CPO market prices are now consistent with global benchmarks, which remain close to historically high levels.

·      Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) Sales Price:  PKO prices remain near record levels, at €1,175 for July 2025.

·      Cashew Operation: Key monthly like-for-like production KPIs remain materially ahead of July 2024 including record monthly Raw Cashew Nut (‘RCN’) processing of 533 tonnes, a 423% increase compared to July 2024:

o  Quarterly production and sales data will be published in October 2025.

o  The Group reiterates its guidance for a significantly improved full-year performance in 2025, including its first-ever EBITDA-positive result.

·      As previously announced, additional shelling machines and a colour sorter were ordered to increase daily RCN processing from approximately 20 tonnes to 30-35 tonnes per day.

·      This new equipment will start arriving at Abidjan port within the next two weeks, with a further step-up in daily RCN production expected from October 2025.

July-25July-24Change
FFB processed (tonnes)5,63711,517-51.1%
CPO Extraction Rate19.6%20.7%-5.3%
CPO production (tonnes)1,1072,379-53.5%
CPO Sales (tonnes)1,0103,340-69.8%
Average CPO price per tonne€952€77822.4%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)121195-37.9%
PKO Sales (tonnes)128Niln/a
Average PKO price per tonne€1,175n/an/a

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Directorsaid: “CPO production was seasonally lower due to the earlier onset of low-season conditions compared to the late low season last year. This was partially offset by continued strong CPO pricing momentum in July, with prices rising 22.4% year-on-year. The Cashew Operation delivered a record-breaking month, processing 533 tonnes of RCN – an 423% increase vs. July 2024 – positioning the  Cashew Operation to achieve full-year EBITDA profitability for the first time. Additional shelling capacity is enroute, with a further uplift in daily RCN throughput expected from October.”

