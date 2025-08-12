Follow us on:

Spirax Group Plc reports organic growth and dividend increase in H1 results

Spirax Group

Spirax Group Plc (LON:SPX) has announced its 2025 Half Year Results.

Trading in line with expectations; reiterating full year guidance

Six months ended 30 June

Statutory (£m/p)20252024Reported
Revenue1822.2827.0(1)%
Operating profit106.8147.2(27)%
Operating profit margin13.0%17.8%(480)bps
Profit before taxation87.9124.8(30)%
Basic earnings per share85.0123.8(31)%
Dividend per share48.947.53%
Adjusted6 (£m/p)20252024ReportedOrganic4
Revenue1822.2827.0(1)%3%
Adjusted operating profit158.8160.3(1)%7%
Adjusted operating profit margin19.3%19.4%(10)bps70bps
Adjusted profit before taxation139.9137.91%
Adjusted basic earnings per share137.6137.2
Adjusted cash conversion61%53%800bps
Group revenue up 3% organically and ahead of global IP2 of 2.5% (IP excluding China: 1.7%)
STS3 sales in line with H1 2024 organically and up 3% excluding large projects in China and Korea
ETS3 sales up 10% organically driven by further operational progress and improved Semicon5 demand  
WMFTS3 sales up 2% organically; over 10% Biopharm5 orders growth to drive higher H2 sales growth
Group adjusted operating profit up 7% organically; margin of 19.3% up 70bps organically
Statutory profit and margin of 13.0% impacted by one-off restructuring costs and currency headwinds  
Currency headwinds to revenue (3%) and adjusted operating profit (7%), as expected
Improved adjusted cash conversion of 61% reflects capital discipline and working capital efficiency
Interim dividend up 3% to 48.9 pence

Nimesh Patel, Spirax Group Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the results said:

“We have delivered first half results in line with expectations despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, demonstrating the strength of the Group’s direct sales Business Model. Our focus on driving demand in MRO and solution-sales across STS and WMFTS Process Industries, together with increased manufacturing throughput in ETS, delivered organic sales growth ahead of IP.

“While IP forecasts have been revised down for the remainder of the year, our unchanged full year guidance is supported by strong order books going into the second half, increasing demand from key end markets, and ongoing delivery of operational priorities.

“Colleagues across the Group have successfully stepped up focus on the drivers of growth within our control as we implement our Together for Growth Strategy at pace. Our significant operational efficiency and simplification programme is funding investment in future drivers of accelerated and sustained longer term growth, including digital and decarbonisation, whilst also underpinning our confidence in delivering our medium-term targets.”

1 ‘Sales’ is used interchangeably with ‘revenue’ when describing the financial performance of the Group

2 ‘IP’: Industrial Production growth

3 ‘STS’: Steam Thermal Solutions; ‘ETS’: Electric Thermal Solutions; ‘WMFTS’: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

4 Organic measures are at constant currency and exclude contributions from acquisitions and disposals

5 ‘Biopharm’: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology customers; ‘Semicon’: Wafer Fabrication Equipment manufacturers

6 See Appendix to the Financial Statements for an explanation of alternative performance measures and reconciliation to IFRS

Audio cast

The results presentation will be available as a live audio cast from 9.15 am on the Company’s website at spiraxgroup.com or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bzjsi944/

A recording will be made available on the website shortly after the meeting.

Spirax Group Half Year Results 2025Download

