Diploma Plc CFO resigns over conduct

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has announced that Chris Davies, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role and will step down from the Board with immediate effect. This decision follows a recent company event where, through a lapse in judgement, his personal behaviour did not meet the high standards required of the Group’s leadership team.

His resignation is unrelated to Diploma’s financial performance and the Group’s guidance for FY25 is unchanged.

Wilson Ng, Group Financial Controller, has been appointed Acting Group Chief Financial Officer. A process to identify a permanent successor is being initiated.

Notes for editors

Details of Chris Davies’ remuneration arrangements on stepping down from the Board, which are consistent with the Group’s remuneration policy, will be made available on the Group’s website www.diplomaplc.com as required by section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006. No payments will be made for loss of office.

Wilson Ng, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Wilson Ng joined Diploma in 2022 as Group Financial Controller and has over 20 years of international finance experience. Wilson joined Diploma from Spirax Group plc where he served as a divisional Finance Director (Steam Specialties). Prior to that, he held various senior finance roles at GKN plc, including a tenure in Asia Pacific. Wilson is an ICAEW chartered accountant.