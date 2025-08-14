Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Diploma Plc CFO resigns over conduct

Diploma

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has announced that Chris Davies, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role and will step down from the Board with immediate effect. This decision follows a recent company event where, through a lapse in judgement, his personal behaviour did not meet the high standards required of the Group’s leadership team.

His resignation is unrelated to Diploma’s financial performance and the Group’s guidance for FY25 is unchanged.

Wilson Ng, Group Financial Controller, has been appointed Acting Group Chief Financial Officer. A process to identify a permanent successor is being initiated.

Notes for editors

Details of Chris Davies’ remuneration arrangements on stepping down from the Board, which are consistent with the Group’s remuneration policy, will be made available on the Group’s website www.diplomaplc.com as required by section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006. No payments will be made for loss of office.

Wilson Ng, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Wilson Ng joined Diploma in 2022 as Group Financial Controller and has over 20 years of international finance experience. Wilson joined Diploma from Spirax Group plc where he served as a divisional Finance Director (Steam Specialties). Prior to that, he held various senior finance roles at GKN plc, including a tenure in Asia Pacific. Wilson is an ICAEW chartered accountant.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple