Kepler highlights strong gains for JPMorgan European Discovery

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc
JPMorgan European Discovery Plc (LON:JEDT) is a European smaller companies specialist focused on generating capital growth. Over the last year JEDT has delivered strong outperformance of the index and, in 2025, investors have begun to allocate more capital to European equities, helping to add momentum to the wider market. Much of this capital has gone to large-caps and JEDT’s management team argue that small caps remain at historically low valuations compared to European large caps, where valuations have risen above long-term averages.

Since March 2024 JEDT has been under the Management of Jules Bloch, Jack Featherby and Jon Ingram, who have refined and built upon JEDT’s approach, centred around valuation discipline, strong business models and earnings momentum. Performance since then has been strong in absolute and relative terms, with an NAV TR of 26% comfortably ahead of the benchmark’s 19% total return. With the discount narrowing over this period, JEDT’s share price TR has been higher still at 32%. This strong run of performance brings the five-year NAV total return to c. 57% against the benchmark’s 54% and again, a narrowing discount means that the share price TR is higher at 76%.

JEDT’s Discount, c. 7% at the time of writing, has narrowed significantly compared to the five-year average of c. 12%. This coincides with the strong run of performance noted above and a share buyback programme, which has returned £110m to shareholders in 2025. Additionally, JEDT reduced management fees from 0.75% to a tiered 0.70% on the first £300m of net assets, and 0.65% thereafter.

JPMorgan European Discovery’s Gearing has remained relatively constant at c. 6% and while JEDT has seen Dividend increases over the last two years, its 2.2% yield can be viewed as an outcome rather than an objective of the strategy, and investors should not necessarily expect a progressive dividend.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Tariff talks rewrite Europe’s investment playbook

A new reciprocal tariff accord is quietly reshaping Europe’s market sentiment, prompting investors to rethink risk and reward ahead of the ECB meeting.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust to host manager webinar today

Portfolio managers Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch will present an update on Europe’s economic upswing, portfolio enhancements and recent performance on Monday 21 July 2025 at 3:00 pm BST, followed by an online Q&A.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

A new focus reshapes Europe’s small cap landscape

A strategic shift in portfolio positioning is setting the stage for Europe’s under-the-radar small caps to capture the next wave of infrastructure and defence spending.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Earnings season takes centre stage as tariffs loom

Markets are shifting focus from looming tariffs to the health of corporate profits, with early earnings and inflation data poised to sway investor sentiment.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Unearthing hidden potential in European smaller companies

A subtle realignment under new management is positioning nimble European smaller companies to harness forthcoming infrastructure and defence spending, uncovering value where few are looking.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European shares eye turning point in trade standoff

European markets quietly advanced despite aggressive tariff threats, illustrating investors’ readiness to look past rhetoric and focus on strategic trade progress.

