Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L): A Stable Investment in Grocery Real Estate with High Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) stands out in the real estate sector by focusing exclusively on the grocery retail industry. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), the company capitalises on the essential nature of food retailing, investing in properties that support both online and in-person grocery sales. This strategy is not only pivotal for ensuring stable rental income but also for leveraging the omnichannel retailing model that many leading supermarket operators are adopting.

With a market capitalisation of $1.02 billion, Supermarket Income REIT is positioned as a significant player within the UK’s real estate market. The company’s current stock price sits at 81.4 GBp, with a 52-week range of 65.50 to 86.80 GBp, illustrating a relatively stable performance amidst market fluctuations. The stock’s recent price change has been neutral, maintaining a 0.00% shift, indicating steadiness in investor sentiment.

One of the most compelling aspects of Supermarket Income REIT for investors is its attractive dividend yield of 7.56%. However, the dividend payout ratio is at a high 108.48%, suggesting that the company is distributing more in dividends than it earns, which could be a point of concern for long-term sustainability. This high payout ratio indicates that the REIT is focused on returning value to shareholders, a common trait in REITs, but investors should monitor whether this approach is sustainable given the company’s financial health.

The company’s revenue growth of 10.00% is a positive signal, reflecting strong performance and potential for future earnings expansion. However, the lack of available net income data and a trailing P/E ratio may pose challenges for investors looking to evaluate the company’s profitability through traditional metrics.

From an analyst perspective, the ratings are mixed with two buy ratings and four hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The average target price stands at 82.40 GBp, offering a modest potential upside of 1.23%. This suggests that while the stock may not offer explosive growth, it is considered a steady choice for those seeking income stability through dividends.

The technical indicators present a mixed view. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 82.16 GBp, slightly above the current price, while the 200-day moving average is lower at 74.95 GBp, suggesting an upward trend over the longer term. The RSI of 41.82 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, and the negative MACD of -0.19 suggests some bearish momentum.

Supermarket Income REIT’s strategic leasing to leading supermarket operators across the UK and Europe ensures long-dated, secure, inflation-linked income streams. This focus on essential grocery properties provides a buffer against economic downturns, as food retailing remains a critical component of consumer spending.

For individual investors, Supermarket Income REIT offers a compelling case primarily due to its stable income prospects and high dividend yield. However, the high payout ratio and lack of comprehensive earnings data necessitate a cautious approach. Investors should keep a close watch on the company’s financial strategies and market developments to assess its long-term viability as a dividend-paying investment.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple