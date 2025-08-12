Follow us on:

Union Jack Oil Secures £2 Million to Drive U.S. Expansion – Lighthouse Equity Research

Union Jack Oil
Union Jack Oil Plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB:UJOGF) has taken another decisive step in its strategic expansion into the U.S. energy market. The company has successfully raised £2.0 million through a private placement of 40 million shares at 5 pence, along with warrants, to fund its growing U.S. drilling programme.

Analyst Steve Ferazani of Lighthouse Equity Research noted, “We highlight the previous success of Union Jack’s U.S. entry last year, with lower regulatory hurdles, including positive early results from the Moccasin well (45% working interest) drilled this year in Oklahoma with operator Reach Oil & Gas Company, and its two Andrews wells (45% working interest), which are generating cash flow from production.”

The newly raised funds are earmarked to support the drilling of three Oklahoma wells in the second half of 2025, with working interests of 60%, 43%, and 30%, respectively. These projects carry a combined potential PV10 of approximately $39 million, based on an oil price of $65 per barrel, with estimated chances of success ranging from 40% to 80%.

Union Jack’s solid U.K. operations continue to provide a foundation for growth. The company remains profitable annually, supported by production from the Wressle field (40% working interest) and the recent restart of Keddington (55% working interest) following equipment upgrades. Its U.S. royalty portfolio also contributes to stable income streams.

Ferazani emphasised, “While the balance sheet has remained healthy, with net cash of £2.5 million at the end of 2024, previous U.S. drilling had been funded entirely with cash flow. We therefore maintain our high risk rating.”

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Private Placement: £2.0 million raised through 40 million shares at 5 pence plus warrants.
  • Oklahoma Expansion: Three new wells to be drilled in 2H 2025, targeting a combined PV10 of $39 million.
  • U.K. Production: Strong contributions from Wressle and Keddington fields.
  • Profitability: Maintained annual profitability despite expansion costs.
  • Net Cash Position: £2.5 million at the end of 2024.

The company’s commitment to growth is evident in its continued investment in both domestic and international opportunities. With robust production in the U.K. and promising developments in the U.S., Union Jack is positioning itself for potential long-term value creation, while managing the inherent risks of exploration.

In Closing

Union Jack Oil Plc is demonstrating a well-balanced strategy by combining proven U.K. production with high-impact U.S. drilling prospects. The recent fundraising not only bolsters its capacity to execute its drilling plans but also signals confidence in the company’s vision for expansion. While the high risk rating reflects the challenges of exploration, the potential rewards remain substantial, making Union Jack a company to watch closely in the coming year.

    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil director increases shareholding

    Union Jack Oil Non-Executive Director Craig Howie has acquired 122,000 shares at 5.075 pence each, raising his total holding to 3,377,000 shares, representing 2.21% of the company’s issued share capital.
    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil explores Bitcoin mining to monetise West Newton gas

    Union Jack Oil has announced early-stage plans to monetise gas from its West Newton discovery by powering on-site Bitcoin mining operations. A non-binding LOI has been signed with Texas-based 360 Energy to develop a gas-to-crypto solution, aiming to generate near-term revenue while full field development progresses.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

    Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil Secures £2 Million to Advance Oklahoma Drilling Programme

    The drilling programme targets three wells planned for later this year, as part of Union Jack Oil’s efforts to build its oil production portfolio in the US.
    Union-Jack-Oil

    Trade winds and tankers shift oil outlook

    A sharper-than-expected U.S. crude draw and thawing trade tensions have nudged Brent and WTI into new territory, yet diplomatic flashpoints continue to cap any sustained rally.
    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil raises £2m to fund three-well Oklahoma programme

    Union Jack Oil has raised £2 million via a placing and subscription of 40,000,000 new shares at 5p, with one 8p warrant per share subject to shareholder approval. Proceeds will fund a three-well Oklahoma drilling programme costing about US\$3 million. Admission is expected on 29 July 2025, leaving 146,565,896 voting shares.

