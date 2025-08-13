Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Diverse Income Trust recommends final dividend of 1.35p

Diverse Income Trust plc

A final dividend of 1.35p per ordinary share has been recommended by Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) Board.

Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, this dividend will be payable on 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 26 September 2025 and, taken together with the three interim dividends paid, the total dividend for the year will be 4.50p, an increase of 5.9% on the previous year’s total of 4.25p. The ex-dividend date will be 25 September 2025.

Diverse Income Trust operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 7 November 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Diverse Income Trust recommends final dividend of 1.35p

Diverse Income Trust plc has proposed a final dividend of 1.35p per share, payable on 28 November 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to 4.50p, up 5.9% from last year.

Diverse Income Trust reports 11.25% NAV gain over 12 Months

Discover Diverse Income Trust Plc's latest April 2025 factsheet, showcasing their investment focus on UK companies, particularly small and medium-sized firms.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust: Performance Review and Key Metrics

Discover Diverse Income Trust plc's latest Factsheet for March 2025, detailing investments in UK companies with a focus on small and medium-sized firms.

Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams More Bullish on Small Caps Than He’s Been in 30 Years (Video)

The economic reset could unlock transformational growth for selective domestic stocks.
Premier Miton Investors

Diverse Income Trust factsheet: A winning investment strategy

Discover the latest Factsheet for Diverse Income Trust Plc (LON:DIVI) for February 2025, highlighting its focus on UK small and medium-sized companies.
Diverse Income Trust plc

Dividend-paying companies in DIVI are a winning strategy

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) releases its January 2025 Factsheet, highlighting its focus on UK small and medium-sized companies.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple