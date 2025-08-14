Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

National Grid Plc to sell Grain LNG for £1.66 billion

National Grid

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has announced that it has agreed to sell its Grain LNG business to a consortium of multinational energy company, Centrica plc (LON:CNA)and energy transition infrastructure investment firm, Energy Capital Partners LLC, part of Bridgepoint Group plc. This transaction is another important step in delivering National Grid’s previously communicated strategy to streamline our business and focus on networks, as announced in May 2024.

The terms of the transaction comprise total proceeds of c.£1.66 billion, including a pre-completion dividend. The final consideration will be subject to certain completion adjustments.

Completion of the transaction will be subject to customary government and regulatory approvals. Subject to these clearances, National Grid expects that the transaction will complete later this year.

John Pettigrew, CEO of National Grid plc, said: Today’s announcement of the sale of Grain LNG marks another successful step in delivering National Grid’s previously communicated strategy to streamline our business and focus on networks, and follows the completion of the sale of our NG Renewables business in May 2025.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    National Grid

    National Grid PLC Agreement for Potential Sale of 25% of Cadent Gas Worth £1.2 billion

    Centrica Plc

    Centrica PLC proposals to reform UK Energy Market

    Centrica Plc

    Centrica Plc acquires Europe’s leading demand response aggregator for £62m

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple