One Health Group Delivers Robust Growth and Bright Prospects – Panmure Liberum

One Health Group
One Health Group (AQSE:OHGR) has unveiled an impressive set of interim results for the six months ending September 2024, underlining its position as a standout performer in the healthcare services sector. With a 22% increase in revenue and an astonishing 40% rise in EBITDA, the company continues to showcase strong financial and operational momentum.

Positive Trends and Promising Developments

The key performance indicators highlight significant progress. Patient referrals surged by 29%, consultations increased by 28%, and the number of surgical procedures rose by 14%. The company also expanded its reach, adding 12% more clinics, which now total 37. Seb Jantet, Research Analyst at Panmure Liberum, remarked, “One Health is not only delivering growth but is also driving operational efficiency, evident in its improved EBITDA margin, which climbed from 5.7% to 6.9%.”

Building on Success with Strategic Moves

One Health’s ambition to establish surgical hubs is a game-changer. Planning for the first hub is advancing, with a projected investment of £8.5 million, expected to generate revenue of £6–7 million annually. These hubs are set to be transformative, offering substantial financial and operational benefits.

The company’s exploration of a move to AIM is another strategic initiative poised to enhance its market profile and investor appeal. This transition aligns with its broader strategy of sustained growth and innovation.

Resilience and Value Proposition

Despite its remarkable progress, One Health Group’s shares remain attractively valued, trading in line with peers but delivering significantly higher growth rates. Panmure Liberum increased its target price to 292p, reinforcing its “Buy” recommendation. Julie Simmonds, Research Analyst, stated, “The outlook for demand remains strong, supported by One Health’s ability to help NHS Trusts reduce their record-high waiting lists.”

Final Thoughts

One Health Group’s latest performance reinforces its reputation as a dynamic and resilient player in healthcare services. With robust growth metrics, strategic innovations, and a clear vision for the future, the company is well-positioned to continue creating value for its stakeholders. Investors should watch closely as One Health Group advances its transformative plans.

